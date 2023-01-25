NBA

Pelicans Star Brandon Ingram Expected To Return Tonight vs Wolves

Kyle Curran
2 min read
Pelicans Ingram Return
Pelicans Ingram Return
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is expected to return to the court tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Ingram has been out of action after injuring his big toe two months ago. He’s missed the last 29 games of action, and was enduring a good season with the Pelicans before his injury.

In the 15 games played before the injury to his toe, he averaged 20.8 points on a career-high 59 percent true shooting, plus 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 32.1 minutes.

The Pelicans were thriving for most of the season, even without Ingram, however they’ve been missing one of their star-men in Zion Williams over the last few weeks, and have lost eight in their last 10 games. They do still sit fourth in the Western Conference, even with the recent poor form.

Ingram was speaking to media after practice on Tuesday.

“I didn’t think it would take this long.

“But I had to listen to my body before I got back on the floor with my teammates and before I got back to playing basketball.

“I feel like I’m a fresher body than everybody else. Everybody beat me up. I’ve just had a chance to let my body rest for a little bit and come back off of injury.”

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
