New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is expected to return to the court tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ingram has been out of action after injuring his big toe two months ago. He’s missed the last 29 games of action, and was enduring a good season with the Pelicans before his injury.

After missing two months due to a big toe injury, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will return tonight vs. Timberwolves barring any setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2023

In the 15 games played before the injury to his toe, he averaged 20.8 points on a career-high 59 percent true shooting, plus 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 32.1 minutes.

The Pelicans were thriving for most of the season, even without Ingram, however they’ve been missing one of their star-men in Zion Williams over the last few weeks, and have lost eight in their last 10 games. They do still sit fourth in the Western Conference, even with the recent poor form.

Brandon Ingram gives an update on his injury status as he makes his way back to the court. @PelicansNBA | #Pelicans |📺:BSNO pic.twitter.com/gtDLbhFB6g — Bally Sports New Orleans (@BallySportsNO) January 25, 2023

Ingram was speaking to media after practice on Tuesday.

“I didn’t think it would take this long.

“But I had to listen to my body before I got back on the floor with my teammates and before I got back to playing basketball.

“I feel like I’m a fresher body than everybody else. Everybody beat me up. I’ve just had a chance to let my body rest for a little bit and come back off of injury.”

