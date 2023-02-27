The race between candidates to become the next mayor of the city of Chicago will culminate on Tuesday, when residents will hit the polls for the election. There will be nine candidates to choose from, with at least four of them set to be seen as serious contenders.

Many of the competitors have used crime in their campaign races, as Chicago has routinely dealt with soaring homicide and murder rates. The incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, has struggled to make improvements to the cities issues during her time in office, and is no sure thing to repeat her term when the election wraps up.

Paul Vallas Is The Favorite To Win Chicago Mayoral Race

Lightfoot is currently listed as an underdog, with a +300 tag making her a rare long shot incumbent. The leader on the odds list and person most likely to take the seat from Lightfoot is the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools Paul Vallas.

Vallas has centered his campaign around bolstering police departments and investing in charter schools to help reduce crime rates, and holds a commanding lead according to the oddsmakers. He is the outright favorite, with his betting line coming in at -200. There is a proposition bet at BetOnline.ag that allows you to choose whether or not a candidate finishes in the top-2. Vallas is listed at a whopping -20000, with Lightfoot at -200.

The two other candidates are longer shots, but have better odds than any of the nine other people running for office. Brandon Johnson is the former Cook County Commissioner, and has a +600 designation. He has recently been called out for his previous pleas to defund the police, but being a black candidate gives certain advantages in a racially fueled voting city.

Chuey Garcia is a Mexican-born candidate, who previously endorsed Lightfoot in the 2019 mayoral runoff election. He is a progressive, and is a heavy underdog with a +1000 listing to be Chicago’s first Hispanic-born mayor.

Race will play a big part in the selection of the next mayor of Chicago, and it looks as though Paul Vallas has the best chance of receiving multicultural votes. The city is somewhat new to political diversity when it comes to the mayoral position as well, having been led by Richard J. Daley for more than 20 years, and then his son for 22 years after that.