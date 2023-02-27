Site News

Paul Vallas Has 66% Chance Of Winning Chicago Mayoral Race

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
2 min read
rsz cstbrightspotcdn
rsz cstbrightspotcdn

The race between candidates to become the next mayor of the city of Chicago will culminate on Tuesday, when residents will hit the polls for the election. There will be nine candidates to choose from, with at least four of them set to be seen as serious contenders.

Many of the competitors have used crime in their campaign races, as Chicago has routinely dealt with soaring homicide and murder rates. The incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, has struggled to make improvements to the cities issues during her time in office, and is no sure thing to repeat her term when the election wraps up.

Paul Vallas Is The Favorite To Win Chicago Mayoral Race

rsz 1200x 1

Lightfoot is currently listed as an underdog, with a +300 tag making her a rare long shot incumbent. The leader on the odds list and person most likely to take the seat from Lightfoot is the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools Paul Vallas.

Vallas has centered his campaign around bolstering police departments and investing in charter schools to help reduce crime rates, and holds a commanding lead according to the oddsmakers. He is the outright favorite, with his betting line coming in at -200. There is a proposition bet at BetOnline.ag that allows you to choose whether or not a candidate finishes in the top-2. Vallas is listed at a whopping -20000, with Lightfoot at -200.

 

Candidates Odds Play
Vallas -200 BetOnline logo
Lightfoot +300 BetOnline logo
Johnson +1000 BetOnline logo
Garcia +1000 BetOnline logo

 

The two other candidates are longer shots, but have better odds than any of the nine other people running for office. Brandon Johnson is the former Cook County Commissioner, and has a +600 designation. He has recently been called out for his previous pleas to defund the police, but being a black candidate gives certain advantages in a racially fueled voting city.

Chuey Garcia is a Mexican-born candidate, who previously endorsed Lightfoot in the 2019 mayoral runoff election. He is a progressive, and is a heavy underdog with a +1000 listing to be Chicago’s first Hispanic-born mayor.

Race will play a big part in the selection of the next mayor of Chicago, and it looks as though Paul Vallas has the best chance of receiving multicultural votes. The city is somewhat new to political diversity when it comes to the mayoral position as well, having been led by Richard J. Daley for more than 20 years, and then his son for 22 years after that.

Author image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
usa today 19787582.0
Site News

LATEST PointsBet bettor wins $285k from $500 12-leg NBA and NHL parlay

Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
Carolina Hurricanes
Site News
Tailgaters and Marching Bands at the Ready for Carolina Hurricanes First Outdoor Game
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 17 2023

Carolina Hurricanes will host their first ever outdoor game on Saturday against the Washington Capitals, and the anticipation is building in Raleigh as over 50,000 fans prepare for an NHL…

Embiid
Site News
Joel Embiid Unsure If He’ll Play In the All-Star Game: “We’ll see how the next few days go”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 16 2023

Ahead of this weekends exhibition game, the NBA world was left disappointed to see the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson all withdrawing from the match and…

Rihanna Super Bowl
Site News
Rihanna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 15 2023
Ryan Reynolds
Site News
Ryan Reynolds to Branch Out From Soccer Ownership as He Sets Sights on NHL Side Ottawa Senators
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 15 2023
128611524 hi082315360
Site News
More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show Than The Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023
Kyrie Irving
Site News
Kyrie Irving Refuses To Answer Contract Questions: “I’m focusing on what we have ahead as a team”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top