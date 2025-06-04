The Indiana Pacers’ flight to the 2025 NBA Finals was delayed 3.5 hours due to severe weather and tornado warnings in Oklahoma.

Why Was the Indiana Pacers’ Flight Delayed Before the NBA Finals?

The Indiana Pacers’ return to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years was temporarily grounded on Tuesday — not by an opponent, but by severe weather and tornado warnings in Oklahoma.

En route to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Pacers’ charter flight from Indianapolis was diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to dangerous storm conditions over Oklahoma City.

After refueling and rerouting to avoid additional storm cells, the team landed roughly 3.5 hours later than scheduled, arriving around 7 p.m. local time.

What Caused Pacers NBA Finals Flight Delay?

A powerful storm system swept across central Oklahoma on Tuesday, prompting:

Tornado warnings across Oklahoma County

Flood watches and severe thunderstorm alerts

Disruptions to air traffic at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City

As the Pacers flew toward their long-awaited Finals appearance, meteorologists reported a tornado sighting in Norman, Oklahoma, about 20 miles south of OKC and near the University of Oklahoma.

The dangerous weather forced the aircraft to land in Tulsa, roughly 120 miles northeast of their destination.

Though the skies had cleared by the time the team landed, the flight delay was a reminder of the unpredictability of Midwest weather — even during basketball’s biggest week.

When Did the Pacers Arrive in Oklahoma City for the NBA Finals?

The Pacers touched down in Oklahoma City at approximately 7:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, a full three and a half hours after their originally scheduled arrival.

Despite the delay, the team is still set to participate in NBA Finals media day on Wednesday, and Game 1 of the Finals remains on track for Thursday night at Paycom Center.

What Did Pacers Say About Finals Travel Delay?

Pacers center Myles Turner spoke with reporters before departing Indianapolis, reflecting on the significance of the trip.

“You spend so much time thinking about getting there,” Turner said. “It’s like, ‘Let’s just get there.’ So now, that milestone has been achieved. It’s about doing something with the opportunity.”

When Does Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals Start?

Despite Tuesday’s delay, Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

It marks the Pacers’ first Finals appearance since 2000 and the Thunder’s first Finals trip since 2012.

Both teams are seeking their first NBA championship in franchise history, and the anticipation is sky-high — even if the weather tried to interfere.