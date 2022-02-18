Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Atletico Madrid will return to action on Saturday when they take on Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium.
Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid live stream
You can watch the Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to Bet UK. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.
- Click here to join LiveScore Bet
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your LiveScore Bet account
- Start watching the Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid live stream at 4:15 pm BST
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
LiveScore Bet live stream
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid, then LiveScore Bet have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to LiveScore Bet and watch their Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join LiveScore Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
LiveScore Bet live stream
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Preview
When the 2021-22 season started, Atletico Madrid were regarded as the favourites to retain the league crown. The Rojiblancos managed to keep their best players and also brought in Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha and Rodrigo De Paul.
However, Diego Simeone’s side have spectacularly failed to defend their league title so far. They are currently fifth in the standings, having secured 39 points from 24 matches.
Meanwhile, Osasuna are currently unbeaten in their last three La Liga matches. Jagoba Arrasate’s side claimed an emphatic 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano last weekend. Los Rojillos scored two goals in the first half through Jon Moncayola and Ruben Garcia. While Kike Garcia also got on the scoresheet in stoppage time as the away side sealed a comfortable victory.
When does Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at 4:15 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at El Sadar.
Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Team News
Osasuna team news
Osasuna will not be able to call upon the services of Kike Barja, Jesus Areso and Aridane Hernandez.
Osasuna predicted lineup
Herrera; Vidal, D Garcia, Cruz, Sanchez; Brasanac, Torro, Moncayola; R Garcia, Budimir, K Garcia
Atletico Madrid team news
Atletico Madrid will be missing Antoine Griezmann and Daniel Wass on Saturday due to injury.
Atletico Madrid predicted lineup
Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Kondogbia, Felix; Correa, Cunha
LiveScore Bet live stream
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets