A new wave of sports entertainment is coming your way with the inauguration of ‘Exposed Sportz,’ a brainchild of former Golf Channel and Fox Sports host, Holly Sonders. The league sets itself apart by showcasing prominent Instagram and OnlyFans models who will be competing in a spectrum of sports events while dressed in revealing attire.

Exposed Sports Coming in Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is slated to be the opening season for ‘Exposed Sportz,’ a time that promises to rewrite the rules of conventional sports leagues. Internet modelling’s finest will be seen battling it out in a selection of diverse sports, embracing traditional games like basketball, tennis, and bowling, along with lighter, more unconventional sports such as ping pong and twister.

The idea of involving high-profile internet models, primarily from OnlyFans, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the league. The participants are not just models but have established themselves as successful entrepreneurs on various online platforms. As Sonders revealed, “Some of these models are making hundreds of thousands of dollars, developing their content.”

The league, expected to be hosted mostly in the lively city of Las Vegas, could also reach out to other cities, adding variety to the backdrop of these captivating events.

Holly Sonders Vision For Exposed Sportz

As the creator and commissioner of ‘Exposed Sportz,’ Sonders has actively been laying the foundation for this league since her exit from Fox Sports in 2019. She aims to bring a high level of production quality to the table, while ensuring the safety, fun, and empowerment of the participants. To enhance viewers’ engagement, she plans on conducting pre and post-game interviews with the women.

The inaugural shoot for the league in Las Vegas was met with overwhelming success. Sonders also revealed a glimpse of the league’s uniform—a stylishly minimal thong skirt and crop top ensemble bearing the ‘Exposed Sportz’ logo.

The range of sports to be featured in the league is impressively diverse. Besides conventional sports such as tennis, basketball, and bowling, the league will feature activities such as billiards, wrestling, track and field, swimming, video games, and even skiing.

There’s been a particular buzz among fans regarding the potential involvement of golf influencer Paige Spiranac in ‘Exposed Sportz.’ However, she is as yet to confirm her involvement in the league.

New Ground For Women’s Sports

The league promises an extensive seasonal itinerary, with cold-weather sports like skiing and snowboarding on the cards, as well as beach-friendly events such as beach volleyball and surfing in warmer locales like Miami.

With ‘Exposed Sportz’ set to be unveiled, Sonders is hopeful of breaking new ground in sports entertainment, blending the allure of online modeling with competitive sports. As she stated, “This league is owned by women and will be run by women.” The platform where fans can view the league will be announced in April, just before filming begins, with the first batch of content expected to be released between May and June.

This fresh and exciting league, ‘Exposed Sportz,’ promises to offer fans a unique viewing experience, provide a platform for the models, and usher in a new era in women’s sports.

