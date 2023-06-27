MLB

NL Cy Young Favorite Faces Toughest Test Yet

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 18987857
USATSI 18987857

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen has been having the best season of his career, but faces a tough test tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays.

 

Zac Gallen is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young at +150 according to Arizona sportsbooks.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/EJKOKu4IaN4soIXnVkGhBRKSuXE=/0x0:7718x5145/1310x873/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71581958/usa-today-19094536.0.jpg

Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB. He is tied with Atlanta Braves Spencer Strider in wins with 9. In 16 starts, Gallen is 9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. Gallen has carried this Arizona pitching staff and team that has been one of the surprises in the MLB. They are led by rookie phenom Corbin Carrol and Gallen has been one of the best of the best.

However, Gallen faces a tough challenge tonight as he faces the best team in the MLB in the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays sport the best record in the MLB at 54-27. The Diamondbacks lead the NL West at 47-32 but only hold a two game lead over the San Francisco Giants.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are +300 to win the NL West according to offshore sportsbooks.

To succeed against the Rays, Gallen needed to be at his best. He has to meticulously execute his pitches, hitting his spots and keeping the ball out of the heart of the plate. Changing speeds and mixing up his pitches would be crucial in keeping the Rays’ hitters guessing and off balance.

Gallen is undefeated at home, but there is a chance the Rays could come in and play spoiler in front of the Diamondbacks hopeful. For the Diamondbacks to keep having the season that they’re having, Gallen needs to be the catalyst of that pitching staff and will need the support from the other arms. The Diamondbacks success cannot solely be on the shoulders of Gallen.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz pnc park 1587285 1280
MLB

LATEST The MLB Is Thriving As Attendance Numbers Grow Around The League

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 25 2023
rsz usa today 208466220
MLB
The Cincinnati Reds Have Won 12 Straight For First Time Since 1957
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 24 2023

The Cincinnati Reds entered the 2023 MLB season with low expectations. Having qualified for the postseason just once since 2014, the team was slated to miss out again this year,…

usa today 20840476.0
MLB
Atlanta Braves Bryce Elder Making His Case To Be An All-Star
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 22 2023

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder should definitely be considered to be an All-Star after throwing seven shutout innings today against the Philadelphia Phillies.   ⏹️ 2nd-best National League ERA…

rsz wirestory d9e1bdff879c90713bb5d91bfe148a5f 16x9 992
MLB
San Diego Padres Are Upset With MLB Over Home Plate Rule
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 22 2023
rsz 1red sox diamondbacks baseball 64851 scaled e1687053438913
MLB
MLB: Could Corbin Carroll Win ROY And MVP In The Same Season?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 21 2023
647f62cf7664b.image
MLB
Shohei Ohtani and Michael Harris II Named Players Of The Week
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 20 2023
rsz votto20619 scaled e1687238164191
MLB
MLB: The Cincinnati Reds Are The Hottest Team In Baseball
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 20 2023
Arrow to top