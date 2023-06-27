NL Cy Young Favorite Faces Toughest Test Yet

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen has been having the best season of his career, but faces a tough test tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Zac Gallen in 8 starts at Chase Field this season: 7-0

54 IP

1.00 ERA

67 K

7 BB@Dbacks | #ArizonaBorn pic.twitter.com/5fg3pqo0NI — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 27, 2023

Zac Gallen is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young at +150 according to Arizona sportsbooks.

Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB. He is tied with Atlanta Braves Spencer Strider in wins with 9. In 16 starts, Gallen is 9-2 with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. Gallen has carried this Arizona pitching staff and team that has been one of the surprises in the MLB. They are led by rookie phenom Corbin Carrol and Gallen has been one of the best of the best.

However, Gallen faces a tough challenge tonight as he faces the best team in the MLB in the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays sport the best record in the MLB at 54-27. The Diamondbacks lead the NL West at 47-32 but only hold a two game lead over the San Francisco Giants.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are +300 to win the NL West according to offshore sportsbooks.

To succeed against the Rays, Gallen needed to be at his best. He has to meticulously execute his pitches, hitting his spots and keeping the ball out of the heart of the plate. Changing speeds and mixing up his pitches would be crucial in keeping the Rays’ hitters guessing and off balance.

Gallen is undefeated at home, but there is a chance the Rays could come in and play spoiler in front of the Diamondbacks hopeful. For the Diamondbacks to keep having the season that they’re having, Gallen needs to be the catalyst of that pitching staff and will need the support from the other arms. The Diamondbacks success cannot solely be on the shoulders of Gallen.