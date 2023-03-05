Featured

Nintendo is the Top Gaming Company in the United States; More Popular than Electronic Arts, Epic Games or Activision Blizzard

Jastra Kranjec
While the United States might have some of the largest gaming companies in the world, worth tens of billions of dollars and counting millions of users across the globe, all of them are losing the race with the Japanese Nintendo when it comes to popularity among gamers.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, Japanese Nintendo is the most known and most liked gaming company in the United States, ahead of US gaming giants Electronic Arts, Epic Games, and Activision Blizzard.

Almost Three-Quarters of US Gamers know Nintedo, and 47% Like it

According to Statista Consumer Insights Gaming & eSports Special data, Nintendo scored much higher with the gaming fans in the United States concerning popularity and awareness than any of its US competitors.

Statistics show almost three-quarters of US gamers know the Japanese gaming company, while 47% also like it. The runner-up Electronic Arts is known to 52% of surveyed gamers and liked by roughly one-third of them. Although Epic Games scored a slightly higher percentage of awareness of 53%, the North Carolina-based gaming company is liked by only 27% of respondents, putting it in third place. Rockstar Games and Activision Blizzard follow with 22% and 20% shares, respectively.

The Statista survey also revealed that the best-known gaming companies are not always the most liked, and Roblox is the perfect example.

The California-based gaming company has seen the biggest gap between popularity and awareness in the US market. According to Statista, although 50% of US gamers know Roblox, only 18% of them actually like it. Among other issues, critics pointed out the lack of real content moderation, the financial exploitation of creators, and a swathe of game experiences on the service not being suited for children.

Three Nintendo Titles Among Top-Selling Games in the US

Besides ranking as the most popular gaming company in the United States, Nintendo titles are also among the top-selling video games in the US market.

According to NPD Group and VG24/7 survey, Activision Blizzard`s megahit Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the top-selling video game in the United States in 2022 based on dollar sales. Elden Ring was in second place, followed by the sports game Madden NFL 23.

Statistics show Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet was the sixth top-selling video game in the US last year. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was two places behind, while Mario Kart 8 ranked tenth on the list of top-selling gaming titles.

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
