Featured

Nintendo Hit Almost $63B in Revenue Since Launching the Switch Console

Author image
Jastra Kranjec
3 min read
Nintendo net sales-SportsLens.com
Nintendo net sales-SportsLens.com

Besides climbing on the list of the most popular video game consoles of all time, Switch continues bringing enormous profits for the Japanese gaming giant Nintendo.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, Nintendo hit almost $63bn in net sales revenue since launching the Switch console six years ago.

Nintendo`s Net Sales Jumped 40% in Five Years

After the launch of Nintendo Switch in March 2017, the net sales of the Japanese gaming giant have more than doubled. Following the disappointing sales of its predecessor, the Wii U, the Switch came as the new hope for Nintendo in the ongoing battle with other console giants, PlayStation and Xbox. Acting as both a portable and home console system, it soon started to grow in popularity in the gaming community, driving sales revenue for Nintendo.

In 2017, Nintendo`s net sales amounted to $4.36bn, according to the company`s official data. A year later, this figure more than doubled to $9.95bn. The company`s sales revenue continued rising and hit $12.1bn in 2020. Still, that was nothing compared to the growth seen in 2021, as a record year for Nintendo sales. That year alone, the company hit almost $16bn in net sales or 32% more than the year before. Although this figure dropped to just over $14bn in 2022, it still represents a huge 40% increase compared to 2018 figures.

One-Third of Revenue Came from the Americas

The sales of the Switch console make up more than two-thirds of Nintendo`s annual revenue. Last year, the Japanese gaming giant grossed $10.6bn from the Nintendo Switch platform, while its annual revenue amounted to around $14bn.

Most of that sales came from the Americas, Nintendo`s largest market. While the United States might have some of the largest gaming companies in the world, worth tens of billions of dollars and counting millions of users across the globe, all of them are losing the race with the Japanese gaming giant when it comes to popularity among gamers. Today, Nintendo is the most known and liked gaming company in the United States, ahead of US gaming giants Electronic Arts, Epic Games, and Activision Blizzard. The company`s sales figures prove this.

Statistic show that Nintendo grossed almost $22.5bn in the Americas between the fiscal year 2018 and 2022 or more than in Europe and Japan combined.

The sales in the European market brought in $13.2bn in this period, 41% less than in the Americas. Far below, the Japanese market followed with $11.8bn in five-year sales revenue.

Author image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec
Author Image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec

Popular From Featured

Latest news

View all
Nike, Adidas and Puma stock value drop-SportsLens.com
Featured

LATEST Nike, Adidas, and Puma Lost Over $50B in Stock Value Year-over-Year

Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Apr 10 2023
Chinese gaming industry in 2023-SportsLens.com
Featured
Chinese Gaming Revenues to Jump by 18% YoY to $107B in 2023, but the Number of Gamers Remains Below 2021 Levels
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 28 2023

The Chinese gaming industry is recovering after a harsh 2022, probably one of the most challenging years in its history. The government restrictions cut Chinese gaming revenues by a massive…

Metaverse gaming market growth-SportsLens.com
Featured
Metaverse Gaming Revenues to Surge by 40% Year-over-Year to $13.8B in 2023
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 27 2023

As one of the largest segments of the metaverse industry, metaverse gaming continues growing in popularity, with more and more gamers searching for a unique, personalized, and immersive gaming experience….

Nike apparel sales-SportsLens.com
Featured
Nike Grossed $78.3B from Apparel Sales in the Last Six Years, almost as Adidas and Puma Combined
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 22 2023
Discord user count in 2023-SportsLens.com
Featured
Discord Hit Over Half a Billion Users in 2023; User Count Grows 23% Year-over-Year
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 20 2023
Pokemon gaming apps-SportsLens.com
Featured
Top Five Pokémon Gaming Apps hit 196M in Lifetime Downloads; Pokémon UNITE Made One-Third of that Number
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 14 2023
Sports betting in US -SportsLens.com
Featured
America`s Sports Betting Revenues Skyrocketed 400% in Two Years and hit $7.5B
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 6 2023
Arrow to top