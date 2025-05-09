Nick Wright called Celtics’ Jayson Tatum the ‘Kobe Bryant’ of Paul George’s

After a stunning start to this series, the Celtics lost games 1 and 2 at home to the Knicks. They are now down 2-0 in the East semi-finals and will travel to New York for games 3 and 4.

On Thursday, sports talk show co-host Nick Wright had a surprising take. He said that Boston’s Jayson Tatum is the “Kobe Bryant” of Paul George’s. Wright is never afraid to speak his mind, and he did not hold back for this take about Tatum.

Jayson Tatum is starting to create an unwanted postseason narrative

“Jayson Tatum is the Kobe Bryant of Paul George’s.” – Nick Wright (🎥 @FTFonFS1 ) pic.twitter.com/W8uR00jPfT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 8, 2025



Fox Sports 1 has a daily sports talk show called First Things First. Nick Wright is one of the co-hosts. Thursday, he discussed players who have shot at least 10+ threes per game. In the last 23 years, Jayson Tatum has the second-lowest three-point percentage. That was his 2024-25 campaign with the Celtics. He shot .343 percent from deep. The only player worse than Tatum in those 23 years is LaMelo Ball. Not a statistic Tatum wants to be part of.

Over the last two postseasons, Jayson Tatum is shooting .293 percent from beyond the arc. That is a minimum of 75 attempts. Additionally, Nick Wright called Tatum the “Kobe Bryant” of Paul George’s. Quite the insult for a player who grew up idolizing the late great Kobe Bryant. Wright said that Jayson Tatum is the “best” Paul George he’s ever seen. Jayson Tatum so badly wants to be Kobe Bryant, but he’s not quite there yet.

The biggest knock on Tatum has been his consistency in the playoffs. It was an issue in the 2024 postseason and again in 2025. In Game 2 against the Knicks, Tatum finished with 13 points and was 5-19 from the field. In the previous game, he was 7-23 from the field for 23 points and was 4-15 from beyond the arc. At the end of Game 2, Tatum had a chance to win it for Boston. However, he was swarmed by the Knicks’ defense and failed to get a shot off. It’s been a rough start to the conference semi-finals for Jayson Tatum. Can he step up for games 3 and 4 and get Boston back in the series?