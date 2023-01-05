American Football

NFL unlikely to resume Bengals vs Bills game, various options being discussed

Joe Lyons
ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the NFL is unlikely to replay the Cincinatti Bengals vs Buffalo Bills game and the league is currently reviewing their options.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old was given CPR for ten minutes before being transferred to a local hospital.

The game was later abandoned and there is expected to be no plans to reschedule it for a later date, instead continuing as normal with the regular season campaign.

RELATED: Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Following Cardiac Arrest

On ESPN’s First Take today, Schefter said: “I don’t think they’re going to replay that Bills-Bengals game from Monday night. The game is bad mojo, it’s time to leave it behind and move forward, not back.”

One of the ideas discussed was having the AFC Championship game in a neutral stadium if it was to include any of the teams that had a different amount of games played and were impacted by Monday night’s abandonment.

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Bills are Super Bowl contenders and the NFL will have to make a well-thought out, informed decision to make sure all parties are treated fairly.

“If there is an AFC Championship game in the end that involves teams that don’t have the same amount of games played, where Monday night’s result factors in to who gets home field advantage, it will be played on a netural site.”

Another scenario considered suggested a choice presented to the number one seed of a bye or home field advantage.

“You call the Bengals-Bills game a tie. The number one seed gets the choice of home field throughout the playoffs, or the bye. The number two seed gets whatever isn’t chosen.” 

RELATED: Top 5 Best NFL Games Of The 2022 Season

The Buffalo Bills will close out their regular season at home against the New England Patriots on Sunday, with the visitors searching for a vital win to secure a playoff spot.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

