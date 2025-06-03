The 49ers have traded for Eagles Super Bowl winning defensive end Bryce Huff, who will move to San Francisco in exchange for a 2026 midseason draft pick.

Eagles trade Bryce Huff to 49ers

Although the majority of teams have completed their rosters and are preparing for the 2025 season, with just under 100 days to go until kickoff there is still plenty of time for big trades before the campaign gets underway.

The San Francisco 49ers have continued to reshape their defense since former Jets head coach Robert Saleh signed on a defensive coordinator at the end of last season, and Bryce Huff is just the latest star to sign.

Eagles now have agreed to trade DE Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 mid-round draft pick, pending a physical. pic.twitter.com/fSemgtLqYl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2025

Huff joins a strong San Francisco defense that has made a lot of moves this summer which included keeping hold of four-time First-Team All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, who agreed to a new extension.

The Eagles were happy enough to trade Huff away from their Super Bowl winning team in exchange for a 2026 midseason draft pick and after almost a week of negotiations the Niners finally got their man.

Huff was only in Philadelphia for one season but he wasn’t able to compete all year, with a wrist injury ruling him out in the latter stages of the regular season after struggles to adjust to a new defensive system.

The defensive lineman was able to make his return for the postseason but he only made brief appearances in the NFC Wild Card round and the Championship game with his injury still causing issues. Huff was a late scratch from the Super Bowl.

Despite his troubles on the field, Huff still leaves Philadelphia with a first career Super Bowl to his name.

Before Huff was signed by the Eagles in 2024, he played under Robert Saleh’s New York Jets team between 2020 and 2023. A close relationship with his new Defensive Coordinator could go a long way towards reviving Huff’s career after an injury plagued 2024.

Bryce Huff’s recent IG posts after being traded to the #49ers 👀 pic.twitter.com/w8DDN5LP4g — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) May 30, 2025

In his final year with the Jets, Huff managed 10 sacks, which earned him a contract with the Eagles. If he can recapture his form from 2023 under Saleh, the Niners could have a serious pass rusher on their hands.

How much will Bryce Huff earn?

While a deal has been completed, Bryce Huff’s contract is slightly more complicated than the trade itself for a few reasons.

As part of the deal, Philadelphia was able to restructure Huff’s contract which was originally a three-year deal worth $51.1million.

The Niners will now pay Huff approximately $7.95million this season and should he play poorly, the team will have the ability to release the former Eagle at no extra cost or risk.

Should Huff recapture any of his old form though, San Francisco may be inclined to pay Huff’s $17million salary in 2026 to keep him on the team another year.