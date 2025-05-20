There is a vote on whether or not NFL stars will be allowed to play flag football at the 2028 Olympics on Tuesday, with reports suggesting that it will pass.

Will NFL players be allowed to play Flag Football at the Olympics?

The introduction of flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles is certainly exciting, but the addition of NFL players to the competition could make the inaugural event even better.

On Tuesday afternoon there will be a vote held in Minneapolis and according to reports from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the vote is set to pass with flying colors.

ESPN sources: A vote to allow NFL players to participate in flag football for the first time during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles is expected to pass at today’s league meeting in Minneapolis. Nothing is official yet, but as one source said about today’s vote, “Olympics… pic.twitter.com/SiV8ut3IyZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2025

There are a very specific list of requirements that come with the vote, as the NFL and Olympics look to protect the players representing their country at all costs.

Requirements for NFL players to be allowed in the Olympics

Permission for any player under NFL contract to participate in tryouts

A limit of one player per NFL team on each national team participating

Allowing, in addition, a team’s designated international player to play for his home country

A purchase of leaguewide insurance policies to provide injury protection for any player injured while participating in an authorized flag football activity related to the Olympics

A salary cap credit for any player who is injured

An expectation that Olympic flag football teams will establish medical staffs and field surfaces that comply with NFL minimum standards

A schedule that “does not unreasonably conflict with an NFL player’s league and club commitments.”

At least 24 of the 32 NFL teams have to approve on the vote before it can move forward, but according to Schefter it is expected to pass with ease.

As well as the Flag Football debate, NFL teams will also vote on other hot topics this week including a potential ban to the ‘tush push’ and a new proposal for playoff seeding.