Will the NFL allow players from the league to participate in Flag Football at the 2028 Olympics?

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
There is a vote on whether or not NFL stars will be allowed to play flag football at the 2028 Olympics on Tuesday, with reports suggesting that it will pass.

Will NFL players be allowed to play Flag Football at the Olympics?

The introduction of flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles is certainly exciting, but the addition of NFL players to the competition could make the inaugural event even better.

On Tuesday afternoon there will be a vote held in Minneapolis and according to reports from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the vote is set to pass with flying colors.

There are a very specific list of requirements that come with the vote, as the NFL and Olympics look to protect the players representing their country at all costs.

Requirements for NFL players to be allowed in the Olympics

  • Permission for any player under NFL contract to participate in tryouts
  • A limit of one player per NFL team on each national team participating
  • Allowing, in addition, a team’s designated international player to play for his home country
  • A purchase of leaguewide insurance policies to provide injury protection for any player injured while participating in an authorized flag football activity related to the Olympics
  • A salary cap credit for any player who is injured
  • An expectation that Olympic flag football teams will establish medical staffs and field surfaces that comply with NFL minimum standards
  • A schedule that “does not unreasonably conflict with an NFL player’s league and club commitments.”

At least 24 of the 32 NFL teams have to approve on the vote before it can move forward, but according to Schefter it is expected to pass with ease.

As well as the Flag Football debate, NFL teams will also vote on other hot topics this week including a potential ban to the ‘tush push’ and a new proposal for playoff seeding.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
