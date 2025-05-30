It has only been a matter of months since Justin Fields left the Pittsburgh Steelers, however he seems completely unfazed about the matchup against his former team in week 1.

Justin Fields not bothered by Steelers

Last year was a difficult one for Justin Fields, despite anticipation being high for the quarterback when he signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of the season.

Fields started the season as QB1 but after just six weeks he was dropped by the team despite holding a 4-2 record to begin the campaign.

With Russell Wilson waiting in the wings, Pittsburgh was able to take a chance on another high calibre signal caller and for the rest of the season they stuck with the 26-year-old quarterback.

Fields was still used sparingly by the Steelers, with the quarterback’s dual threat ability providing some good opportunities in fourth and short when Pittsburgh had no other option than to run the ball.

After the Steelers were eliminated from playoff contention in the Wildcard Round following a damning defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, Fields said his goodbyes to Pittsburgh.

The New York Jets swept in for Fields during the offseason, with the quarterback agreeing to a two-year deal worth $40 million, including $30 million guaranteed overall.

Now, in a poetic start to the 2025 season, Fields will face off against his former team during week 1. When asked about his thoughts on the upcoming matchup, Fields seemed completely unbothered.

“Uhm… that’s who we play Week 1. Wasn’t really a thought to that.” Fields said, before a reporter followed up asking if there was any emotion involved in the game. “Nah,” Fields replied bluntly.

Justin Fields does not have time for your juicy storylines #NFL schedule makers lol When asked for his reaction to #Jets vs #Steelers Week 1: ‘Uhm… that’s who we play Week 1. Wasn’t really a thought to that.’ Media question: No extra emotion at all playing there last year?… pic.twitter.com/1h2V7rVpSz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 29, 2025

The Steelers are yet to sign a quarterback to replace Fields and Wilson (with Wilson leaving to the Giants where he is expected to start), however Aaron Rodgers has been linked with a move all summer and the veteran is expected to put pen to paper soon.

New York Jets regular season schedule

Week 1: vs Pittsburgh Steelers

vs Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2: vs Buffalo Bills

vs Buffalo Bills Week 3: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4: @ Miami Dolphins

@ Miami Dolphins Week 5: vs Dallas Cowboys

vs Dallas Cowboys Week 6: vs Denver Broncos

vs Denver Broncos Week 7: vs Carolina Panthers

vs Carolina Panthers Week 8: @ Cincinnati Bengals

@ Cincinnati Bengals Week 9: * Bye week *

* Bye week * Week 10: vs Cleveland Browns

vs Cleveland Browns Week 11: @ New England Patriots

@ New England Patriots Week 12: @ Baltimore Ravens

@ Baltimore Ravens Week 13: vs Atlanta Falcons

vs Atlanta Falcons Week 14: vs Miami Dolphins

vs Miami Dolphins Week 15: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

@ Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16: @ New Orleans Saints

@ New Orleans Saints Week 17: vs New England Patriots

vs New England Patriots Week 18: @ Buffalo Bills