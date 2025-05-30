American Football

Justin Fields offers blunt response when asked about facing former team in Week 1

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Justin Fields
Justin Fields

It has only been a matter of months since Justin Fields left the Pittsburgh Steelers, however he seems completely unfazed about the matchup against his former team in week 1. 

Justin Fields not bothered by Steelers

Last year was a difficult one for Justin Fields, despite anticipation being high for the quarterback when he signed for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of the season.

Fields started the season as QB1 but after just six weeks he was dropped by the team despite holding a 4-2 record to begin the campaign.

With Russell Wilson waiting in the wings, Pittsburgh was able to take a chance on another high calibre signal caller and for the rest of the season they stuck with the 26-year-old quarterback.

Fields was still used sparingly by the Steelers, with the quarterback’s dual threat ability providing some good opportunities in fourth and short when Pittsburgh had no other option than to run the ball.

After the Steelers were eliminated from playoff contention in the Wildcard Round following a damning defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, Fields said his goodbyes to Pittsburgh.

The New York Jets swept in for Fields during the offseason, with the quarterback agreeing to a two-year deal worth $40 million, including $30 million guaranteed overall.

Now, in a poetic start to the 2025 season, Fields will face off against his former team during week 1. When asked about his thoughts on the upcoming matchup, Fields seemed completely unbothered.

“Uhm… that’s who we play Week 1. Wasn’t really a thought to that.” Fields said, before a reporter followed up asking if there was any emotion involved in the game. “Nah,” Fields replied bluntly.

The Steelers are yet to sign a quarterback to replace Fields and Wilson (with Wilson leaving to the Giants where he is expected to start), however Aaron Rodgers has been linked with a move all summer and the veteran is expected to put pen to paper soon.

New York Jets regular season schedule

  • Week 1: vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 2: vs Buffalo Bills
  • Week 3: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 4: @ Miami Dolphins
  • Week 5: vs Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 6: vs Denver Broncos
  • Week 7: vs Carolina Panthers
  • Week 8: @ Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 9: * Bye week *
  • Week 10: vs Cleveland Browns
  • Week 11: @ New England Patriots
  • Week 12: @ Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 13: vs Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 14: vs Miami Dolphins
  • Week 15: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 16: @ New Orleans Saints
  • Week 17: vs New England Patriots
  • Week 18: @ Buffalo Bills
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
American Football

LATEST Christian McCaffrey Looks Fully Recovered as 49ers Star Returns to OTAs Healthy

Author image James Lloyd  •  May 30 2025
Justin Fields
American Football
Justin Fields offers blunt response when asked about facing former team in Week 1
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 30 2025

It has only been a matter of months since Justin Fields left the Pittsburgh Steelers, however he seems completely unfazed about the matchup against his former team in week 1. …

LA Olympics
American Football
Will the NFL allow players from the league to participate in Flag Football at the 2028 Olympics?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 20 2025

There is a vote on whether or not NFL stars will be allowed to play flag football at the 2028 Olympics on Tuesday, with reports suggesting that it will pass….

Jed York
American Football
San Francisco 49ers selling 6% stake valuing the franchise at a league-record $8.5billion
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 16 2025
Bengals
American Football
Cincinnati Bengals Schedule Release: Will Joe Burrow improve on 1-9 record in weeks 1 & 2?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 15 2025
Trey Hendrickson Bengals pic
American Football
Trey Hendrickson contract latest: will last year’s NFL sack leader stay in Cincinnati?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 13 2025
George Pickens Steelers pic
American Football
Dallas Cowboys trading for superstar Steelers receiver George Pickens
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 07 2025
Arrow to top