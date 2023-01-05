Site News

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘Remarkable Improvement’ Following Cardiac Arrest

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours, however still remains critically ill after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday as per the Bills’ Twitter account. 

Hamlin collapsed seconds after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of their game on Monday Night Football this week. He underwent CPR for around 10 minutes before he was transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills took to Twitter on Thursday to provide an update on their player.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement said.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

“We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night that Hamlin had opened his eyes and has been able to grip the hands of those with him, providing many with hope that he’ll pull through.

There’s been lots of support for the 24-year-old league-wide and has seen a GoFundMe page reach up to $7m in donations to his Chasing M’s Foundation.

Teammate Kaiir Elam also provided an encouraging update via Twitter.

 

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
