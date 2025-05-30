Kyle Shanahan says Christian McCaffrey is “as healthy as can be” after an injury-shortened 2024 season.

Is Christian McCaffrey Healthy Again?

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks ready to return to elite form after missing most of last season with injuries.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed during the team’s offseason training activities (OTAs) that McCaffrey is “as healthy as can be,” a welcome update for 49ers fans after a turbulent 2024 campaign.

McCaffrey, who turns 29 this summer, was limited to just four games last year due to Achilles tendinitis in both ankles and a right knee injury.

The physical setbacks derailed his season, but early footage from OTAs shows the All-Pro back making explosive cuts and running drills at full speed.

Why Did Christian McCaffrey Miss Games Last Season?

In 2024, McCaffrey dealt with bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a right knee issue that cost him 13 games.

He first went down during training camp and re-aggravated the knee injury in Week 13 against Buffalo, ending his season.

He finished the year with just 202 rushing yards and no touchdowns — a far cry from his 2023 dominance.

Is Christian McCaffrey Practicing With The 49ers?

Yes — and impressively so. McCaffrey participated in full-team drills and showed no lingering effects from his injuries.

According to Shanahan, the team is being cautious with his workload, but the veteran back looks confident, quick, and healthy.

“Christian is as ready as any player I’ve ever been around,” Shanahan said. “He’s healthy as can be.”

Tight end George Kittle echoed that optimism, stating, “He’s still really good at football… one year removed from being Offensive Player of the Year.”

How Good is Christian McCaffrey When Healthy?

When healthy, McCaffrey is arguably the best all-around running back in the NFL. In 2023, he led the league with 2,023 scrimmage yards and tied for the most touchdowns (21).

That performance earned him Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pro, and a Pro Bowl nod.

The 49ers’ rushing attack felt his absence last year. The team dropped from third in total rushing yards in 2023 (2,389 yards, 27 TDs) to 12th in 2024 (2,163 yards, 17 TDs).

Who Are The 49ers Backup Running Backs?

With Jordan Mason now in Minnesota, the 49ers will turn to Isaac Guerendo, rookie Jordan James, and undrafted free agent Corey Kiner for depth behind McCaffrey.

Guerendo ran for 420 yards last year but also battled injuries. Training camp reps could be limited for McCaffrey due to potential paternity leave, giving others a shot to step up.

Will McCaffrey Be Ready for the 2025 Season?

All signs point to yes. McCaffrey looks recovered and engaged in team activities. While Shanahan and the medical staff plan to monitor his reps, there’s no indication of any current setbacks.

Barring another injury, McCaffrey is expected to lead the 49ers backfield when the 2025 season kicks off.

His presence is even more crucial after San Francisco’s disappointing 6-11 finish in 2024. A healthy McCaffrey could be the spark the 49ers need to return to playoff contention.

49ers Injury Update

Several other 49ers are still working their way back:

Brandon Aiyuk (knee) – Expected back by training camp

Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle surgery) – Out until training camp

Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) – Unlikely to return until July

Yetur Gross-Matos – Excused for paternity leave

Rookies Alfred Collins and Marques Sigle are also sidelined

Left tackle Trent Williams has missed recent OTAs but is expected to return before mandatory minicamp on June 10.