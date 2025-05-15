The Cincinnati Bengals notoriously struggle in the opening weeks of the season but this year they have a much easier start to the campaign. See here for the full 2025/26 Bengals schedule.

The Bengals have one of the worst records in the league across the first two weeks of the season since franchise quarterback Joe Burrow was drafted in 2020.

Since Burrow joined the Bengals, his team has a record of 1-9 through the first two weeks of the season which always seems to start off on the wrong foot.

See below for the full Cincinnati Bengals 2025 regular season schedule.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 @ Cleveland Browns

Sept. 7 @ Cleveland Browns Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sept. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 3: Sept. 21 @ Minnesota Vikings

Sept. 21 @ Minnesota Vikings Week 4: Sept. 29 @ Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football)

Sept. 29 @ Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football) Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Oct. 5 vs. Detroit Lions Week 6: Oct. 12 @ Green Bay Packers

Oct. 12 @ Green Bay Packers Week 7: Oct. 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday Night Football)

Oct. 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday Night Football) Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. New York Jets

Oct. 26 vs. New York Jets Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. Chicago Bears

Nov. 2 vs. Chicago Bears Week 10: Bye

Bye Week 11: Nov. 16 @ Steelers

Nov. 16 @ Steelers Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. New England Patriots

Nov. 23 vs. New England Patriots Week 13: Nov. 27 @ Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)

Nov. 27 @ Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football) Week 14: Dec. 7 @ Buffalo Bills

Dec. 7 @ Buffalo Bills Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. Ravens

Dec. 14 vs. Ravens Week 16: Dec. 21 @ Miami Dolphins (Sunday Night Football)

Dec. 21 @ Miami Dolphins (Sunday Night Football) Week 17: * vs. Arizona Cardinals

* vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 18: * vs. Browns

*Date for Weeks 17 and 18 are yet to be confirmed

WATCH: Bengals schedule release announcement

Key takeaways from the 2025 season release

Bengals fans were quick to notice their lack of prime time games yet again this season, with the NFL giving them a tough schedule in the biggest matchups.

Of their four prime time games, the Bengals are on the road for three, with the only prime time game at Paycor Stadium coming in week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The other prime time games see Cincinnati travel to Miami, Denver and most importantly Baltimore. The Divisional matchup against Lamar Jackson’s Ravens comes on Thanksgiving this year in another short week for the Bengals.

As for their slow starts to the season, this year may be different for Joe Burrow in his sixth year in the league, with an easier start coming up on the road at Cleveland and then at home against a new-look Jacksonville.

The hardest part of Cincinnati’s schedule is without a doubt week 13-15, when they face the Ravens twice sandwiched by a trip to Buffalo in December.