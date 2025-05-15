American Football

Cincinnati Bengals Schedule Release: Will Joe Burrow improve on 1-9 record in weeks 1 & 2?

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bengals
Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals notoriously struggle in the opening weeks of the season but this year they have a much easier start to the campaign. See here for the full 2025/26 Bengals schedule.

The Bengals have one of the worst records in the league across the first two weeks of the season since franchise quarterback Joe Burrow was drafted in 2020.

Since Burrow joined the Bengals, his team has a record of 1-9 through the first two weeks of the season which always seems to start off on the wrong foot.

See below for the full Cincinnati Bengals 2025 regular season schedule.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL schedule

  • Week 1: Sept. 7 @ Cleveland Browns
  • Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 3: Sept. 21 @ Minnesota Vikings
  • Week 4: Sept. 29 @ Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Detroit Lions
  • Week 6: Oct. 12 @ Green Bay Packers
  • Week 7: Oct. 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday Night Football)
  • Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. New York Jets
  • Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. Chicago Bears
  • Week 10: Bye
  • Week 11: Nov. 16 @ Steelers
  • Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. New England Patriots
  • Week 13: Nov. 27 @ Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)
  • Week 14: Dec. 7 @ Buffalo Bills
  • Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. Ravens
  • Week 16: Dec. 21 @ Miami Dolphins (Sunday Night Football)
  • Week 17: * vs. Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 18: * vs. Browns

*Date for Weeks 17 and 18 are yet to be confirmed

WATCH: Bengals schedule release announcement

Key takeaways from the 2025 season release

Bengals fans were quick to notice their lack of prime time games yet again this season, with the NFL giving them a tough schedule in the biggest matchups.

Of their four prime time games, the Bengals are on the road for three, with the only prime time game at Paycor Stadium coming in week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The other prime time games see Cincinnati travel to Miami, Denver and most importantly Baltimore. The Divisional matchup against Lamar Jackson’s Ravens comes on Thanksgiving this year in another short week for the Bengals.

As for their slow starts to the season, this year may be different for Joe Burrow in his sixth year in the league, with an easier start coming up on the road at Cleveland and then at home against a new-look Jacksonville.

The hardest part of Cincinnati’s schedule is without a doubt week 13-15, when they face the Ravens twice sandwiched by a trip to Buffalo in December.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Trey Hendrickson Bengals pic
American Football

LATEST Trey Hendrickson contract latest: will last year’s NFL sack leader stay in Cincinnati?

Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 13 2025
George Pickens Steelers pic
American Football
Dallas Cowboys trading for superstar Steelers receiver George Pickens
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 07 2025

Although nothing has been made official yet, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly secured a deal to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Cowboys trading for George Pickens The…

Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 11.35.16
American Football
Eagles star Saquon Barkley defends golfing with President Donald Trump after social media backlash
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 29 2025

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley has defended his decision to play golf with President Donald Trump amid considerable backlash across social media. Barkley, fresh off a career year where he…

Abdul Carter Penn State pic
American Football
WATCH: Abdul Carter believes he will be picked by the New York Giants on Thursday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 23 2025
Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones pic
American Football
Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete to be the Colts’ starter in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 12 2025
Kyle Shanahan Christian McCaffrey
American Football
Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Excuses Below Average Return For Christian McCaffrey After Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024
nfl thanksgiving
American Football
NFL Week 13 Preview: When Does Thanksgiving Football Get Underway & Who Is Playing This Year?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024
Arrow to top