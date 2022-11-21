New Yorks Giants Wan’Dale Robinson Tears ACL

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss against the Detroit Lions.

Giants’ HC Brian Daboll told reporters that rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2022

This ends his season on what could have been a promising rookie year. He was picked in the second round of this past year’s draft by the new regime and were looking to feature him early on. Robinson has been battling injuries this whole season, and has not quite yet found his groove due to injury.

He had a really good game before the injury. Robinson had 9 receptions for 100 yards. That was easily his best game of the season.

Robinson is seen as that do it all type of receiver. He’s 5’8″ and is known to be very shifty in space. In his one year at Kentucky, he was used more as a receiver after he transferred from Nebraska. He had 103 receptions for 1334 yards and seven touchdowns.

Losing another play maker to injury is yet another tough blow for this New York Giants offense. They have lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL earlier in the season. They also traded Kadarious Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs furthering their confidence in Wan’Dale Robinson going forward.

The Giants are still a run first team. With the lack of outside weapons, teams could replicate what Detroit did. They bottled up Saquon Barkley giving him his worst rushing line of the season.

Giants receivers like Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay will seemingly have to step up in the absence of Robinson.

Who knows, maybe a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. is on the horizon with this latest news. Beckham Jr. narrowed narrowed down his top two teams in the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

Maybe the injury to Wan’Dale Robinson will make New York even more aggressive in pursuing the highly coveted free agent wide receiver.