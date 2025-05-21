New York Mets Manager, Carlos Mendoza, has opened up over the struggles his side are facing in the MLB season so far, claiming his men are ‘going through it’.

Why is The New York Mets Offense Struggling?

It’s been a difficult few days for the New York Mets, as they have suffered three consecutive defeats for the first time this year after losing to the New York Yankees and two-straight games against the Boston Red Sox.

Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to the Red Sox, which highlighted the issues their offense is facing at the moment in time – failing to register a single point.

In fact, the Mets have failed to score more than two points in a game during their last three defeats and only secured two walks and four hits against the Red Sox last time out.

As previously mentioned, the Mets have failed to break two points from their last three, but taking a broader spectrum truly highlights this as they have scored only 10 runs from seven matches.

Juan Soto, who is one of the highest paid players in the MLB, has been involved in five of these and may need some more support from his teammates.

Their last home run came on May 14th during a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, which came through Brett Baty and six games have passed since that moment.

What Did Carlos Mendoza Say About New York Mets Struggles?

Carlos Mendoza opened up about the struggles his side is currently facing and in particular looked into how his offensive players are ‘going through it’.

Mendoza said: “We’re going through it right now, no doubt about it. We’re having a hard time putting guys on consistently and when we do get those guys on, we’re having a hard time getting them in and offensively, we’re going through it right now.”

Despite the clear negativity in offense, Mendoza has tried to remain positive and believes his side can turn things around quickly.

Mendoza said: “It happens. We just have to continue to fight, we have to continue to work, we have to stay positive. We just have to turn the page. It might not sound right, but that’s what we have to do. We have to keep fighting.”