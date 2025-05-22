The MLB World Series is one of the most illustrious titles in sport, so we have looked into the last 10 winners and MVPs from each year.

Who Will Win 2025 MLB World Series?

The 2025 MLB season is well underway, as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to win retain their World Series title and clinch the trophy in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history.

However, reaching the MLB World Series will not come easy for the Dodgers this season, as the likes of the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets are all looking to finish top of the National League.

As for the American League, the Detroit Tigers are currently leading the way and have picked up the most victories from either division – winning 33 matches from 50 so far.

The top six sides from both conferences will go into the MLB playoff stages, the top two teams from each conference will earn a bye into the ‘Division Series’ and the third seeds will play the sixth seeds, while the fourth seeds take on the fifth seeds.

Then the team that won the conference that earned a bye into the Division Series will face the winner of fourth vs fifth, while the second seed takes on the winner of the third seed vs sixth seed.

Following that four teams will face off, two in the National League Championship Series and two on the American League Championship Series, where the winners will go on to compete in the World Series.

Last 10 MLB World Series Winners

2024 – Los Angeles Dodgers

– Los Angeles Dodgers 2023 – Texas Rangers

– Texas Rangers 2022 – Houston Astros

– Houston Astros 2021 – Atlanta Braves

– Atlanta Braves 2020 – Los Angeles Dodgers

– Los Angeles Dodgers 2019 – Washington Nationals

– Washington Nationals 2018 – Boston Red Sox

– Boston Red Sox 2017 – Houston Astros

– Houston Astros 2016 – Chicago Cubs

– Chicago Cubs 2015 – Kansas City Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees in a best of seven series to win the MLB World Series last year, ending a four-year spell without the title.

Shohei Ohtani, one of the highest paid players in the MLB, made his World Series debut ton help the Dodgers clinch the trophy and the Dodgers became the first team to overturn a 5-0 deficit in a series-deciding win.

In 2023, the Texas Rangers won their first World Series since founding in 1961 and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 in what was a rather dominant display.

It was the first time since 1989 where consecutive World Series championships had been won by two teams from the same state – as another Texas franchise won the title in 2022.

This Texas-based side was none other than the Houston Astros, who came back from 2-1 down to win the MLB World Series 4-2 and clinch the trophy for the first time since 2017.

In 2021, the Atlanta Braves secured their first MLB World Series title since 1955 by beating the Houston Astros 4-2 and added a fourth World Series trophy to their name.

It was the LA Dodgers who found a 4-2 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020, although it was a unique experience as due to the COVID-19 pandemic the entire series was played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Washington Nationals picked up a 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros in 2019, the Boston Red Sox won their ninth World Series title after beating the LA Dodgers 4-1 in 2018 and in 2017, the Houston Astros won their first World Series ever with a 4-3 win over the LA Dodgers.

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians met for the first time in post-season history, as the Cubs picked up a 4-3 win to clinch and this was the last year where the all-star game controlled who had home field advantage.

Looking at the 10th most recent World Series winner we go back to 2015, where the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 4-1 and ended a 30-year drought for the Royals.

Last 10 MLB World Series MVPs

2024 – Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)

– Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) 2023 – Corey Seager (Rangers)

– Corey Seager (Rangers) 2022 – Jeremy Peña (Astros)

– Jeremy Peña (Astros) 2021 – Jorge Soler (Braves)

– Jorge Soler (Braves) 2020 – Corey Seager (Dodgers)

– Corey Seager (Dodgers) 2019 – Stephen Strasburg (Nationals)

– Stephen Strasburg (Nationals) 2018 – Steve Pearce (Red Sox)

– Steve Pearce (Red Sox) 2017 – George Springer (Astros)

– George Springer (Astros) 2016 – Ben Zobrist (Cubs)

– Ben Zobrist (Cubs) 2015 – Salvador Perez (Royals)

Who Has Won the Most MLB World Series Titles?

There is a clear winner when it comes to which MLB franchise has won the most World Series titles, as the New York Yankees have picked up 27 championships throughout history.

However, the Yankees have not won baseball’s biggest prize since 2009 and up until last year’s World Series, the 2009 triumph was the last time the Yankees had reached the final.

St Louis Cardinals are in second place with 11 World Series to their name, while the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics have won the trophy nine times.