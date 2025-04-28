With the MLB season well underway, we decided to look at the highest paid players in Major League Baseball – revealing some truly incredible contracts.

10. Anthony Rendon (Los Angeles Angels) – $35,000,000

The first name on this list is Los Angeles Angels star, Anthony Rendon, who signed an astronomical deal with the MLB franchise before the 2020 season.

In March 2025, the 34-year-old signed a seven-year deal in Los Angeles, with the deal being worth $245 million which is capped at $35m per year.

This agreement has come back to haunt the Los Angeles Angels, as Rendon has suffered with multiple injuries and is set to miss the majority of this 2025 campaign.

9. Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) – $35,541,667

Next we have another Lose Angeles Angels star, as Mike Trout is the ninth-highest paid player in Major League Baseball.

In 2019, the Angels agreed a 12-year deal worth $426.5m, including a $20m signing bonus and is an average annual salary of $35.54m.

Again, this has been dubbed a poor choice by the Los Angeles franchise, as the 33-year-old has also struggled with injuries and has been linked with a trade away from LA.

8. Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees) – $36,000,000

The number one pick in the 2011 draft signed a new deal with the New York Yankees in 2019, after an impressive run as pitcher.

This deal was worth $324m across nine years and averages out to $36m per year, which makes him the eighth highest paid player in the MLB.

Cole will be without a contract in 2028, but by that point he will be 37 pushing 38 and the six-time All-Star may be unable to compete at his current level.

7. Blake Snell (Los Angeles Dodgers) – $36,400,000

At the end of 2024, Blake Snell signed a huge contract as a free agent to the World Series Champions but is now injured – suffering an issue to the left shoulder.

Snell signed a five-year deal that is worth $182m and averages out to $36.4m per year, cementing his place as the seventh highest paid player in the MLB.

6. Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) – $37,000,000

Next on the list we have Jacob deGrom, who joined the Texas Rangers from the New York Mets ahead of the 2023 season.

His contract runs between 2023-2027 and is worth $185m, which is broken down into $37m per year on average, which will increase to $40m in the coming months.

The 36-year-old has been on a superb run of form in recent months, but has struggled to feature in the All-Star team since 2021.

5. Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) – $40,000,000

The fifth-highest paid player in the league is New York Yankees outfielder, Aaron Judge, who is one of the biggest names in the MLB.

Back in 2023, Judge signed a nine-year deal with the Yankees which was worth $360m and works out as an average salary of $40m.

His deal is an interesting one as Judge covered his back in negotiations, as it has a full no-trade clause meaning he can deny a trade if the deal does not suit him.

4. Alex Bregman (Boston Red Sox) – $40,000,000

One of the shorter and more recent deals came in February 2024, as Alex Bregman signed a three-year deal worth $120m or $40m per year.

The 31-year-old is a two-time All-Star, two time World Series Champion, Golden Glove winner and holds a host of records in the MLB.

3. Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies) – $42,000,000

Coming in at third place and the third-highest paid player in the MLB is Philadelphia Phillies star, Zack Wheeler, who also signed a shorter deal.

In March 2024, the American agreed a three-year extension with the Phillies that is worth $126m or $42m per year which became active at the start of 2025.

The 34-year-old is a two-time All-Star and feature in last year’s edition, while also winning the coveted Golden Glove in 2023.

2. Juan Soto (New York Mets) – $51,000,000

Getting into the big boys now and in second place we have New York Mets superstar, Juan Soto, who signed a mind-boggling deal in December 2024.

Juan Soto signed a 15-year contract with the New York Mets, which is worth $765m overall and around $51m per year.

The Dominican outfielder’s deal set a new record for the longest contract in MLB history, which funnily enough could have been broken by Soto in 2022 but he turned down a $440m 15-year deal with the Washington Nationals.

1. Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) – $70,000,000

Here it is, the highest paid player in the MLB and it will come as no surprise, as that title is held by Los Angeles Dodgers star – Shohei Ohtani.

In December 2023, Ohtani signed a 10-year deal with the Dodgers that is worth $700m, which was the largest contract in professional sports – prior to Soto’s deal a year later.

His deal is structured in a unique manner, as $68m per year is deferred until the end of the contract’s run and will be paid out between 2034 and 2043.