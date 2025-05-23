The Pittsburgh Pirates have endured a miserable start to their season so far and MLB fans have started to ignite rumors over a trade involving star player, Paul Skenes.

Why Are Pittsburgh Pirates Struggling In 2025?

As of May 23, the Pittsburgh Pirates currently sit in 14th position of the National League or third in the National League Central and only the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles have accumulated less victories – with the Pirates winning 17 matches so far.

Boasting a record of 17-34 is not exactly what Pirates fans had in mind at this stage of the season, especially with the rich history in Pittsburgh due to being five time World Series winners.

Out of their 16-series in the MLB so far, playing a franchise in three or four game blocks, the Pittsburgh Pirates have only won five – beating the St Louis Cardinals (2-1), Washington Nationals (3-1), Los Angeles Angels (2-1), Atlanta Braves (2-1) and Cincinnati Reds (2-1).

As for why the Pirates are struggling, a large part of it is down to a poor offensive display as they are one of the lowest scoring teams in the MLB and there has not been enough investment in the side – with their last World Series triumph coming in 1979.

It has been a difficult few years for the Pirates in general, finishing bottom of the National League Central in 2024 and only one place higher in 2023.

One man that cannot take much of the blame for the Pirates’ poor 2025 season is Paul Skenes, as despite holding a 3-5 record so far, the youngster has accumulated some strong numbers.

In fact, the 22-year-old has a superb ERA of 2.44, which is the 12th best in the MLB as of May 23, while also giving up just 45 hits and 19 runs – striking out 62 batters in the process.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher currently sits 10th for WHIP in the MLB rankings with .190 and his performances have left other MLB fans wondering if he should be traded to a real World Series contender.

Will Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Paul Skenes?

Despite supporters of other MLB franchises outside of Pittsburgh starting rumors over a trade for Paul Skenes, there appears to be little to no chance of any move occurring.

The 22-year-old still has multiple years left on his deal in Pittsburgh and their is clearly a plan to build a side around the star pitcher after the Pirates selected Skenes as the number one overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Ben Cherington, General Manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, was quick to shut down any murmurs over a trade involving Paul Skenes and stated there has not been a conversation over it.

When asked about a Paul Skenes trade, Cherington said: “No, it’s not part of the conversation at all.”

This firm stance would strongly suggest that the Pirates are not even entertaining the possibility over a trade deal for Paul Skenes, however, if these poor performances continue then a conversation may begin.

A conversation over a move away from Pittsburgh is unlikely to occur in 2025, but Skenes may not be looking to sign an extended deal if the Pirates are not competing for the World Series.

Which MLB Franchise Would Sign Paul Skenes?

A host of MLB franchises would be looking into a deal involving Paul Skenes if he were to part ways with the Pirates and his numbers reflect a star that could become one of the highest paid players in the MLB.

Franchises like the Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers may not show too much of an interest as they all have a star pitcher already.

However, there could be interest from teams that are close to or already competing for the World Series, including the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox.