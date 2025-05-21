NBA

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 25393489 168396541 lowres
USATSI 25393489 168396541 lowres

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers kick off the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Knicks vs Pacers Game 1 Preview

The Knicks and Pacers face off in the postseason once again over a year after the latter advanced to the conference championship with a Game 7 win in New York.

It wasn’t to be for Indiana that year who ended up being swept by the eventual champion Boston Celtics for a spot in the NBA Finals but this task looks considerably more in reach.

The Pacers toppled the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round before upsetting the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers to earn another shot at Eastern Conference glory, looking to reach the finals for the first time since 2000.

In that season 25 years ago, it was also the Knicks and Pacers in the conference finals which closed out a historic rivalry that saw the pair meet in the playoffs six times from 1993 to the turn of the century.

The bitter feud was renewed in 2013 when the Pacers beat the Knicks in the semifinals in six games and once again last year, as New York look to get one over Indiana for the first time since the 1999 conference finals.

The Knicks got here after seeing off the Detroit Pistons in the first round before closing out the Boston Celtics in six games and with homecourt advantage on their side, the ball is very much in New York’s court.

Despite a slow start to the season – with a 16-18 record on New Year’s Day – the Pacers have turned it up a notch, posting a 42-16 record since including the postseason and talisman Tyrese Haliburton has hit two playoff game-winners already while averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

Indiana boast a well-rounded, balanced roster with the likes of Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith making a huge impact.

The Knicks on the other hand somewhat struggled post-All-Star break with a 15-13 record in that period and they won just 15 of 38 games against teams with winning records, as well as being winless against the league’s three 60-win teams.

They were the first No 3 seed to lose every regular season game against the top two teams in its conference since the current playoff format entered in the 1980s.

Jalen Brunson continues to lead the team to success alongside Karl Anthony-Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.

WATCH: The best of the Knicks playoff run so far

Knicks vs Pacers Game 1 Injury Report

New York Knicks Injuries

No injuries to report

Indiana Pacers injuries

F Isaiah Jackson (achilles; out)

What TV Channel Is Knicks vs Pacers Game 1 On?

Game 1 of Knicks vs Pacers will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Anthony Edwards vs OKC
NBA

LATEST Anthony Edwards brushes off reports of ankle injury following game 1 loss to Thunder

Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25393489 168396541 lowres
NBA
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers kick off the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden in Game 1 on Wednesday. Knicks vs Pacers Game 1 Preview The Knicks…

USATSI 26177637 168396541 lowres
NBA
Golden State Warriors targeting trade for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Derrick White
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025

The Golden State Warriors are eyeing a trade for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Derrick White to join forces with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. The Warriors recently exited the playoffs at…

USATSI 24312093 168396541 lowres
NBA
Brad Stevens on upcoming Celtics offseason: “You don’t want to make rash decisions”
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025
Edwards and SGA pic
NBA
For the first time since 1996, the Western Conference Final will not feature a team from California or Texas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Shaq and David Stern pic
NBA
Fans continue to think the NBA draft lottery is rigged after Shaquille O’Neal tells his own story
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 20 at 11.45.38
NBA
Phoenix Suns lawsuit explained: Fourth employee in last seven months sues franchise
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top