New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Game 6: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Joe Lyons
The New York Knicks have an opportunity to return to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 on their home floor tonight.

Knicks vs Celtics Game 6 preview

The Celtics aren’t going down without a fight despite losing Jayson Tatum to an achilles tear in Game 4 and getting little to no production out of Kristaps Porzingis due to illness.

Derrick White led the way at TD Garden in Game 5 with 34 points coupled with 26 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists from Jaylen Brown to give the defending champions new life heading back to Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The stars simply haven’t aligned for the Celtics in the postseason as they aim to become the first back-to-back champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, but they aren’t dead yet.

If New York can get over the line in front here, an Eastern Conference Finals match-up with the Indiana Pacers awaits but the series momentum is steadily swinging in the favour of Boston.

Since the Knicks took a 2-0 lead in the series after the Celtics blew consecutive 20-point leads, Boston has scored 129.6 points pr 100 possessions – marking New York’s worst three-game stretch of defense this season.

The Celtics have won five of six games at MSG this season and recently enjoyed their best year on the road in history so Joe Mazzulla’s side are certainly no pushover despite the injury woes that have struck.

Only 13 teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series and that sounds even tougher when considering the Celtics are missing their best player, a perennial MVP candidate who is about to be named to the All-NBA First Team for a fourth straight year.

Led by Jalen Brunson’s 29.4 points a game in the playoffs, the Knicks are in the driving seat to close out the series on home turf but they’ll need solid production and defense from Karl Anthony-Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart to do so.

WATCH: Derrick White and Jaylen Brown keep the Celtics alive in Game 5

Knicks vs Celtics injuries

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries to report

Boston Celtics injuries

F Jayson Tatum (achilles; out)

What TV channel is Knicks vs Celtics on?

Game 6 of Knicks vs Celtics will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

