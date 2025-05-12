NBA

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Game 4: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
The Boston Celtics can tie up the series with the New York Knicks in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Knicks vs Celtics Game 4 preview

After dropping the first two games in dramatic fashion at home, the Celtics knew they had to respond with victory in Game 3 on Saturday to keep their season alive.

That is exactly what they did, running away 115-93 winners on the day – hitting 20 of 40 threes (50%), shooting 40/83 from the field (48%) and boasting a lead of 31 at one stage.

Taking a 25-point advantage into the half, Boston made sure to keep their foot on the gas after blowing consecutive 20-point leads in Games 1 and 2 as Payton Pritchard (23), Jayson Tatum (22), Jaylen Brown (19), Derrick White (17) and Al Horford (15) all finished in double digits.

The momentum has swung in the favor of the defending champions ahead of tonight’s Game 4, which could see the Celtics head back to Boston with the opportunity to take the series lead if successful.

After starting the series in lacklustre fashion, Tatum produced an improved showing with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists – but didn’t look comfortable attacking the basket and that’s something to keep an eye on going forward as he continues to deal with a wrist injury.

The Celtics set a franchise record this season when winning 33 games on the road and it’s fair to say this team thrives in hostile environments, with MSG no doubt set to be another cauldron of ferocity for Game 4.

It could be argued Boston beat themselves in the opening two games of the series rather than being toppled by New York and with a bit of added confidence it’d be no surprise to see the Celtics rattle off another three straight wins and close the series out in six.

WATCH: All of Boston’s 20 3-pointers in Game 3 vs New York

Knicks vs Celtics injury report

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries to report

Boston Celtics injuries

F Sam Hauser (ankle; questionable)

What TV channel is Knicks vs Celtics on?

Game 4 of Knicks vs Celtics will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

