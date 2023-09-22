Buddy Hield is a few years removed from being one of the deadliest 3-point shooters in the NBA, but there may be at least a handful of teams that are interested in his services should he become available via trade. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report.

NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Drawing Interest From Many Contenders

Over the past few months, the Mavericks, 76ers, and Bucks have all expressed interest in Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/bOkX9UgMuz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 21, 2023

Hield and the Indiana Pacers were in negotiations on a contract extension over the summer, but those talks have apparently broken down. A new dialogue has started, however, and it is in regard to finding a trade partner for the sharp shooter.

As Shams Charania reported on Thursday, there are some contending teams that are going to be interested in sending the Pacers an offer. The Mavericks, 76ers, and Bucks were all mentioned as possibly suitors, but there is one franchise name that stands out above the rest. It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to capitalize on the twilight years of LeBron James’ career and will be looking to add whoever can help their team immediately. Buddy Hield falls directly into that category.

Hield Could Be In A Reserve Role Going Forward

Shams mentions Lakers as he lists potential landing spots for Buddy Hield: https://t.co/H6657Za4Ha — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 22, 2023

Hield’s scoring totals took a bit of a dip last season, when he saw a decrease in minutes per game, down to 31 from 35. But he actually had his best shooting season, percentage-wise, since 2018-19, proving that he is still a deadly three-point threat. In fact, there is no player in the NBA who has made more three pointers over the last 5 seasons than Buddy Hield.

Buddy Hield is likely looking at a reserve role. And we’ll see how that takes place and how that impacts him, his role, his value, his stats. And I think that’s why it’s likely gonna go into the season as far as Buddy Hield and his future in Indiana. – Shams Charania

This isn’t the first time that Hield has been linked to the Lakers in trade talks. Back when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings, the two sides flirted and reportedly had a deal in place for the sharp shooter. But late in the negotiation process, LA opted for a different trade package, which brought them Russell Westbrook instead. That experiment was largely considered a failure, and it is believed that Buddy Hield would have been a far better fit at the time.

Hield arrived in Indiana during the middle of the season in 2022, and has played in 106 games for the franchise. He’s averaged 17.1 points and 5 rebounds per during that time.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like