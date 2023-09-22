NBA

NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Will Draw Interest From Lakers, Bucks Among Others

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
485170a0 580d 11ee b563 7d9e2358d976
485170a0 580d 11ee b563 7d9e2358d976

Buddy Hield is a few years removed from being one of the deadliest 3-point shooters in the NBA, but there may be at least a handful of teams that are interested in his services should he become available via trade. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report.

NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Drawing Interest From Many Contenders

Hield and the Indiana Pacers were in negotiations on a contract extension over the summer, but those talks have apparently broken down. A new dialogue has started, however, and it is in regard to finding a trade partner for the sharp shooter.

As Shams Charania reported on Thursday, there are some contending teams that are going to be interested in sending the Pacers an offer. The Mavericks, 76ers, and Bucks were all mentioned as possibly suitors, but there is one franchise name that stands out above the rest. It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to capitalize on the twilight years of LeBron James’ career and will be looking to add whoever can help their team immediately. Buddy Hield falls directly into that category.

Hield Could Be In A Reserve Role Going Forward

Hield’s scoring totals took a bit of a dip last season, when he saw a decrease in minutes per game, down to 31 from 35. But he actually had his best shooting season, percentage-wise, since 2018-19, proving that he is still a deadly three-point threat. In fact, there is no player in the NBA who has made more three pointers over the last 5 seasons than Buddy Hield.

Buddy Hield is likely looking at a reserve role. And we’ll see how that takes place and how that impacts him, his role, his value, his stats. And I think that’s why it’s likely gonna go into the season as far as Buddy Hield and his future in Indiana. – Shams Charania

This isn’t the first time that Hield has been linked to the Lakers in trade talks. Back when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings, the two sides flirted and reportedly had a deal in place for the sharp shooter. But late in the negotiation process, LA opted for a different trade package, which brought them Russell Westbrook instead. That experiment was largely considered a failure, and it is believed that Buddy Hield would have been a far better fit at the time.

Hield arrived in Indiana during the middle of the season in 2022, and has played in 106 games for the franchise. He’s averaged 17.1 points and 5 rebounds per during that time.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz https 8points9secondscom wp content uploads imagn images 2017 07 17701353
NBA

LATEST NBA Drama: Buddy Hield Changes Number, Jermaine O’Neal Not Happy About It

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 15 2023
rsz kawhi leonard paul george bench 1011
NBA
Clippers Favored To Be First NBA Team To Be Fined For Resting Players
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 14 2023

Load management has become an increasing issue in the NBA over the past few seasons. There are more and more star players who are taking nights off during the regular…

Kevin Porter Jr. Rockets pic
NBA
Who is Kevin Porter’s Girlfriend? Kysre Gondrezick Net Worth, WNBA Earnings, & Instagram
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2023

On Monday morning, police responded to a 9-11 call in New York. Involved in the incident was the Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. He was arrested and charged with assault…

rsz https soaringdownsouthcom wp content uploads imagn images 2017 07 19738830
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Interest In Trae Young Is Real
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 31 2023
rsz 649f77415cef1153084853
NBA
Mark Cuban Says That Kyrie Irving Knows The Mavs Are Luka’s Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 31 2023
rsz smbc446gl6zutpexq8xi
NBA
Anthony Edwards Talks About Heat Culture: “I See What They Mean”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 27 2023
rsz usa today 202587560
NBA
Damian Lillard Opens Up: “I Won’t Speak On The Blazers”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 24 2023
Arrow to top