NBA insiders say several Knicks players are ‘unhappy’ with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson

A 51-31 record in the 2024-25 regular season was the Knicks’ best record in the last 12 years. New York finished as the #3 seed in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

They beat the Pistons in round one and then the Celtics in the Conference semi-finals. However, the Knicks let a few games slip in the Conference Finals, losing in six games to the Indiana Pacers. Per NBA insider Sam Amico, several Knicks players are “unhappy” with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson. The father of New York’s top player, Jalen Brunson. Could he be fired this offseason?

After losing in six games to the Pacers in the Conference Finals, the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau. He was with New York for five seasons and made the playoffs four times. Ian Begley of SNY Sports reported that Knicks GM and president Leon Rose fired Thibodeau after meeting with “top players” on the roster. Team owner James Dolan was in those meetings as well.

On top of firing Thibodeau, there is more drama for New York. NBA insider Sam Amico reported that several Knicks players are “unhappy” with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson. He’s been with New York for three seasons. Sources have suggested that Rick Brunson has too much sway. Another source said Rick Brunson is one of the most powerful people in the locker room. Many believe Rick Brunson will stay with the Knicks to keep star PG Jalen Brunson happy.

There’s a chance Rick Brunson has become a bit too comfortable in his role. Brunson was a longtime assistant of former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Rick Brunson was with him in Chicago, Minnesota, and New York. He was comfortable alongside Thibodeau, and his son being the star player made it even easier. With a new head coach in 2025-26, maybe Rick Brunson will take a step back.