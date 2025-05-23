NBA

NBA insiders reveal the Los Angeles Lakers’ top trade target this offseason

Zach Wolpin
Onyeka Okongwu Hawks pic

At the 2024-25 deadline, the Lakers acquired Dallas’ Luka Doncic via trade. This was not the only move the Los Angeles tried to make. They had a deal in place to acquire Mark Williams from Charlotte. 

The trade was in place but fell through after the Lakers failed Williams’ physical. Los Angeles was left without a big man who could play quality minutes. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers called the Hawks about Onyeka Okongwu at the trade deadline. McMenamin believes Okongwu is a top trade candidate for the Lakers this offseason.

Will the Lakers trade for Onyeka Okongwu this offseason?


With the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Hawks selected Onyeka Okongwu out of USC. The 2024-25 season was his fifth season with Atlanta. Okongwu has played in 307 games for the Hawks and has 76 starts. His 40 starts last season were a career-high for the 24-year-old. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers called the Hawks about Onyeka Okongwu at this year’s trade deadline.

McMenamin believes Okongwu is a top trade candidate for the Lakers this offseason. Okongwu is a versatile player on the court at six-foot-eight 235 pounds. He can guard multiple positions and can still be a threat near the rim. While Okongwu isn’t the size of a traditional big man, he offers the Lakers an opportunity to play five out.

The Lakers will make several calls around the league this offseason to find a new center. Los Angeles struggled down low after they parted ways with Anthony Davis. They need a new center in 2025-26. Due to their limited financial resources, acquiring a player via trade is the Lakers’ best option. That will be a top priority for general manager Rob Pelinka this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
