NBA insiders reveal the Los Angeles Lakers’ top trade target this offseason

At the 2024-25 deadline, the Lakers acquired Dallas’ Luka Doncic via trade. This was not the only move the Los Angeles tried to make. They had a deal in place to acquire Mark Williams from Charlotte.

The trade was in place but fell through after the Lakers failed Williams’ physical. Los Angeles was left without a big man who could play quality minutes. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers called the Hawks about Onyeka Okongwu at the trade deadline. McMenamin believes Okongwu is a top trade candidate for the Lakers this offseason.

Will the Lakers trade for Onyeka Okongwu this offseason?

Onyeka Okongwu appears to be a player the #Lakers have had interest in going back to the trade deadline.https://t.co/L4nhOQ5T9J — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) May 22, 2025



With the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Hawks selected Onyeka Okongwu out of USC. The 2024-25 season was his fifth season with Atlanta. Okongwu has played in 307 games for the Hawks and has 76 starts. His 40 starts last season were a career-high for the 24-year-old. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers called the Hawks about Onyeka Okongwu at this year’s trade deadline.

McMenamin believes Okongwu is a top trade candidate for the Lakers this offseason. Okongwu is a versatile player on the court at six-foot-eight 235 pounds. He can guard multiple positions and can still be a threat near the rim. While Okongwu isn’t the size of a traditional big man, he offers the Lakers an opportunity to play five out.

The Lakers will make several calls around the league this offseason to find a new center. Los Angeles struggled down low after they parted ways with Anthony Davis. They need a new center in 2025-26. Due to their limited financial resources, acquiring a player via trade is the Lakers’ best option. That will be a top priority for general manager Rob Pelinka this offseason.