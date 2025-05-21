NBA insiders report Brandon Miller is the only ‘untouchable’ player on the Hornets’ roster

In 2024-25, the Hornets finished 19-63, the third-worst record in the NBA. After the 2025 draft lottery, Charlotte landed the #4 overall pick.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, NBA insiders say the only “untouchable” player on the Hornets’ roster is Brandon Miller. The 22-year-old only played 27 games last season due to injury. Miller is an electrifying offensive player when he’s healthy. Charlotte expects him to be available for the 2025-26 season.

Brandon Miller is not a player the Charlotte Hornets want to trade

Brandon Miller is reportedly the only untouchable player on the Hornets’ roster, per @AmicoHoops “One opposing executive told Hoops Wire that he’s been led to believe Brandon Miller is the lone untouchable on Charlotte’s roster — though he doesn’t think LaMelo Ball or Miles… pic.twitter.com/8TFUBprNjS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 21, 2025



With the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Hornets selected Brandon Miller out of Alabama. As a rookie, Miller played in 74 of their 82 games and made 68 starts. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. In year two, Miller only played 27 games for the Hornets. He missed the final 45 games of the season due to a wrist injury. Miller needed surgery, and his season was cut short.

Brandon Miller started all 27 games he played in 2024-25. Despite the small sample size, he averaged a career-high 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Additionally, his 34.2 minutes per game was a personal best for Miller. He was taking a step forward in his progression until the injury occurred. That’s why NBA insider Sam Amico reported Miller could be Charlotte’s only “untouchable” player this offseason.

You would think an all-star like LaMelo Ball is someone the Hornets want to keep. However, Amico said that nobody is willing to pay what the Hornets are asking in return for Ball. It’s more likely than not that he continues his career with Charlotte. The Hornets are expected to listen to trade offers for the #4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.