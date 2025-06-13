NBA

NBA insiders believe Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be traded in the 'short-term future'

Zach Wolpin
Last season, the Bucks finished fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record. For the third consecutive postseason, Milwaukee lost in the first round. 

Bucks’ two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the center of trade rumors this offseason. Many have predicted he will not play for Milwaukee in 2025-26. On Thursday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Antetokounmpo will not be traded in the “short-term future” by the Bucks.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo going to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason?


During Thursday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Brian Windhorst shared some knowledge on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status. Just last month, there were reports that the 30-year-old had an interest in leaving the team. While there have been no direct meetings between Milwaukee’s star player and the front office, Windhorst believes he will stay with the Bucks. The long-time NBA insider stated that the rest of the league has come to terms with the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo is not leaving the team right now.

He noted that Giannis will not be traded in the “short-term future” by the Bucks. However, Windhorst said he could not commit to what might happen in August. Just four postseasons ago, Milwaukee won the NBA Finals. Since then, the Bucks have made it out of the first round just once. This is an important offseason for the Bucks. They want to keep Antetokounmpo happy; otherwise, he may ask for a trade in the future.

The nine-time all-star is coming off his third consecutive season averaging 30+ points, 11+ rebounds, and five+ assists per game. Antetokounmpo does a little bit of everything to help his team win. He finished third in MVP voting in 2024-25. The seventh straight season he’s finished top five in MVP voting at the end of the year. To stay a contender in the East, the Bucks need to retain Giannis this offseason. If they lose him, the outlook of their franchise changes dramatically.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top