NBA insiders believe Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be traded in the ‘short-term future’

Last season, the Bucks finished fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record. For the third consecutive postseason, Milwaukee lost in the first round.

Bucks’ two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the center of trade rumors this offseason. Many have predicted he will not play for Milwaukee in 2025-26. On Thursday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Antetokounmpo will not be traded in the “short-term future” by the Bucks.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo going to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason?

Giannis Antetokounmpo Expected To Remain With Bucks https://t.co/eFYiPiVBVt — RealGM (@RealGM) June 13, 2025



During Thursday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Brian Windhorst shared some knowledge on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status. Just last month, there were reports that the 30-year-old had an interest in leaving the team. While there have been no direct meetings between Milwaukee’s star player and the front office, Windhorst believes he will stay with the Bucks. The long-time NBA insider stated that the rest of the league has come to terms with the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo is not leaving the team right now.

He noted that Giannis will not be traded in the “short-term future” by the Bucks. However, Windhorst said he could not commit to what might happen in August. Just four postseasons ago, Milwaukee won the NBA Finals. Since then, the Bucks have made it out of the first round just once. This is an important offseason for the Bucks. They want to keep Antetokounmpo happy; otherwise, he may ask for a trade in the future.

The nine-time all-star is coming off his third consecutive season averaging 30+ points, 11+ rebounds, and five+ assists per game. Antetokounmpo does a little bit of everything to help his team win. He finished third in MVP voting in 2024-25. The seventh straight season he’s finished top five in MVP voting at the end of the year. To stay a contender in the East, the Bucks need to retain Giannis this offseason. If they lose him, the outlook of their franchise changes dramatically.