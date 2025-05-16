MVP finalists will clash on Sunday afternoon for Game 7 between Denver and Oklahoma City

On Thursday evening, the Nuggets were home to face the Thunder in Game 6 of the West semi-finals. Oklahoma City had a 3-2 series lead heading into the contest.

In games 4 and 5, Denver had a multiple-possession lead late in the fourth quarter but blew both games. The Nuggets had a 90-82 lead to start the fourth in Game 6. However, the team held on for a 119-107 win. Denver has forced a Game 7 on Sunday afternoon. MVP finalists Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will fight to send their respective teams to the conference final.

Nuggets force Game 7 with a 119-107 win on Thursday night

The Nuggets were on the brink of elimination Thursday night as they faced the Thunder in Game 6. Denver fumbled a late-game lead in the fourth quarter of games 4 and 5. They were ahead by at least eight points in the fourth quarter of both games. This time, the Nuggets leaned on their championship DNA and were able to close out Game 6 at home. The win on Thursday saved Denver’s season and forced a Game 7 on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic played a team-high 41 minutes in Game 6. He finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block. Jokic was 9-14 from the field and 10-12 from the free-throw line. The MVP finalist was not going to let his team lose Game 6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the other MVP finalist this season, and he scored 32 points in Game 6. Additionally, SGA had three rebounds and six assists in Thursday’s loss.

Denver’s win in Game 6 has forced a Game 7 on Sunday. The series is tied 3-3 as the Nuggets travel back to Oklahoma City. They are 1-2 on the road vs. the Nuggets this postseason. Expect to see Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominate Game 7. The season will be over for the team that loses on Sunday. Denver will be on the road to face the Thunder in what should be an entertaining matchup. Tune in at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.