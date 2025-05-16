NBA

MVP finalists will clash on Sunday afternoon for Game 7 between Denver and Oklahoma City

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jokic and SGA pic
Jokic and SGA pic

On Thursday evening, the Nuggets were home to face the Thunder in Game 6 of the West semi-finals. Oklahoma City had a 3-2 series lead heading into the contest. 

In games 4 and 5, Denver had a multiple-possession lead late in the fourth quarter but blew both games. The Nuggets had a 90-82 lead to start the fourth in Game 6. However, the team held on for a 119-107 win. Denver has forced a Game 7 on Sunday afternoon. MVP finalists Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will fight to send their respective teams to the conference final.

Nuggets force Game 7 with a 119-107 win on Thursday night


The Nuggets were on the brink of elimination Thursday night as they faced the Thunder in Game 6. Denver fumbled a late-game lead in the fourth quarter of games 4 and 5. They were ahead by at least eight points in the fourth quarter of both games. This time, the Nuggets leaned on their championship DNA and were able to close out Game 6 at home. The win on Thursday saved Denver’s season and forced a Game 7 on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic played a team-high 41 minutes in Game 6. He finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block. Jokic was 9-14 from the field and 10-12 from the free-throw line. The MVP finalist was not going to let his team lose Game 6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the other MVP finalist this season, and he scored 32 points in Game 6. Additionally, SGA had three rebounds and six assists in Thursday’s loss.

Denver’s win in Game 6 has forced a Game 7 on Sunday. The series is tied 3-3 as the Nuggets travel back to Oklahoma City. They are 1-2 on the road vs. the Nuggets this postseason. Expect to see Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominate Game 7. The season will be over for the team that loses on Sunday. Denver will be on the road to face the Thunder in what should be an entertaining matchup. Tune in at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Aaron Gordon Nuggets pic 1
NBA

LATEST Denver’s Aaron Gordon injured his hamstring late in Game 6 on Thursday night

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 16 2025
Charles Oakley pic
NBA
Knicks legend Charles Oakley believes in Tom Thibodeau’s game plan ahead of Game 6 on Friday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 16 2025

The Knicks were in Boston on Wednesday night for Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead. Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles at the end of  Game 4 and was unavailable…

Jokic and SGA pic
NBA
MVP finalists will clash on Sunday afternoon for Game 7 between Denver and Oklahoma City
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 16 2025

On Thursday evening, the Nuggets were home to face the Thunder in Game 6 of the West semi-finals. Oklahoma City had a 3-2 series lead heading into the contest.  In…

Brook Lopez Bucks pic
NBA
ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes the Warriors could target Brook Lopez this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 16 2025
USATSI 26179542 168396541 lowres
NBA
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Game 6: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 16 2025
Nuggets on the Brink: Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the Fight to Force Game 7 vs. Thunder
NBA
Nuggets on the Brink: Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the Fight to Force Game 7 vs. Thunder
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 15 2025
Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley pic
NBA
Rudy Gobert wants to win an NBA championship for long-time teammate Mike Conley
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
Arrow to top