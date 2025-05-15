NBA

Nuggets on the Brink: Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the Fight to Force Game 7 vs. Thunder

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
The Denver Nuggets face elimination in Game 6 as Jokic and Murray fight to force a Game 7 against the rising Thunder.

In Denver, the air is thinner. The margins, even more so. A championship defense now hangs on the outcome of one night—Game 6 at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are bruised but not broken, worn but not without belief.

They trail Oklahoma City 3-2, a young Thunder team marching with purpose, poise, and the kind of late-game resilience that feels years beyond their age. Jamal Murray didn’t promise a Game 7. But in his eyes, behind the calm of a postgame smoothie, you could see it: resolve. One more stand. One more shot at Sunday.

The Weight of the Moment, the Wear of the Miles

The numbers tell one story. The eyes, another.

Through five games, Denver’s starting five has logged nearly 1,000 minutes—a grueling stretch with little relief. Depth, once a detail, is now a dilemma. While Oklahoma City rotates nine players seamlessly, Denver leans heavily on its core, searching for rest in a series that offers none.

Fourth quarters have exposed the fatigue. In Games 4 and 5, the Nuggets shot a combined 12 of 44. From distance? A haunting 2 of 24. The legs are heavy. The shots are short. And the burden grows.

Yet still, they push.

Nikola Jokic, battered and brilliant, poured in 44 in Game 5. Four of six in the fourth. Alone in his rhythm. Around him, a silence of missed threes and missed chances. Michael Porter Jr., his shoulder protected but his confidence shaken, couldn’t find the net. And Jamal Murray, ever the heartbeat, spoke softly but firmly: “We’re not done.”

Because in these games, belief can’t be measured in shooting percentage. Only in resolve. And Denver, tired as they may be, still believes.

Thunder’s Calm, Thunder’s Climb

For Oklahoma City, this is no longer about arrival. It’s about belonging.

Game after game, the Thunder have stared down deficits, shrugged off the noise, and found answers not in individual heroics, but in collective calm. In Game 4, they erased an eight-point gap. In Game 5, it was Lu Dort, the defensive anchor, hitting three massive threes in two minutes. No panic. Just poise.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the face of it all—31 points in Game 5, yes—but more importantly, a voice that steadies. “It’s being who we are,” he said. “Not hero ball. Just trust.”

They aren’t rattled. Not by the moment. Not by Jokic’s brilliance. And not by history. The last time the Thunder reached the Western Conference Finals was 2016—a roster filled with names like Durant and Westbrook. This one carries no such legacy. Only spirit.

Coach Mark Daigneault called it “unbelievable will.” A trait built in practices, in film rooms, in belief. It’s why they’ve won 68 games. It’s why they lead the series.

And yet, they know: one more to go. In the thin air of Denver, where every bounce could carry weight, they’ll need everything they’ve built to finish it.

One Night in Denver, and the Hope of Sunday

Game 6 won’t decide a champion. But it may define one.

The Nuggets know this. They’ve been here before. They’ve climbed from deficits, stared down elimination, and leaned on their stars when the margins were razor-thin. They’ll try to do it again Thursday night.

Jokic remains their compass, recalibrated and resurgent. After two rough shooting nights, he reminded everyone of what he is—three-time MVP, still very much in his prime. But he cannot win alone. Murray must find his fourth-quarter touch. Porter must find space and rhythm. The bench must give more than breathers.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are poised to write their own chapter. With youth, yes—but with maturity too. They play like a team that’s already tasted tomorrow. If they win, they move forward. If not, they head back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, where anything can happen.

Thursday night is a moment suspended between what’s next and what might never be again.

One team chasing validation. The other, preservation.

One more game. One last stand.

And in Denver, under the lights, everything will be revealed.

