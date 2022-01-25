Morocco vs Malawi live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

The Africa Cup of Nations knockout phases begin in Morocco in the coming days, with Morocco meeting Malawi at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Tuesday.

Morocco vs Malawi Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Morocco vs Malawi in the African Cup of Nations, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch Morocco vs Malawi live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet365 and watch Morocco vs Malawi live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Morocco vs Malawi Preview

Morocco had a decent group stage record, winning two and drawing one of their three games. They won their first game 1-0 against Ghana before winning their second game 2-0 against Comoros. After that, they drew 2-2 with Gabon in their last group stage match.

For the third year in a row, the Atlas Lions are in the knockout stages, and they will be hoping to go all the way for the first time in over 50 years.

Despite being the lowest-ranked nation in their group, Malawi qualified for the AFCON’s final 16. They were defeated 1-0 by Guinea in their first match before coming back to overcome Zimbabwe 2-1 in their second match. They subsequently drew 0-0 with group leaders Senegal in their last match.

When does Morocco vs Malawi kick-off?

Morocco vs Malawi will kick off at 00:00 on 26th January 2022 at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo

Join bet365 and watch Morocco vs Malawi.

Morocco vs Malawi Team News

Morocco Team News

Morocco will head into the game without Ilias Chair.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina; Sofyan Amrabat; Tarik Tissoudali, Selim Amallah, Imran Louza, Sofiane Boufal; Ayoub El Kaabi

Malawi Team News

Limbikani Mvaza is injured for Malawi.

Malawi possible starting lineup:

Chaziya, Gomezgani Chirwa; Francisco Madinga, John Christopher Banda, Chimwenwe Idana, Stanley Sanudi; Gabadinho Mhango; Richard Mbulu, Khuda Muyaba

Join Bet365 and follow Morocco vs Malawi.