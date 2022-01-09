Morocco would be eyeing glory as they kick of their African Cup of Nations campaign against Ghana who haven’t won the competition in over 40 years.

Morocco v Ghana live stream

Morocco v Ghana preview

The Atlas Lions know that they have one of the most star studded squad at the African Cup of Nations. Nothing less than a triumphant run in the competition would make Vahid Halihodzic happy. The Moroccans have lost only once since July 2019.

In the Arab Cup, they crashed out of the competition via a penalty shootout defeat to Algeria in the quarterfinal stages. This clearly shows that the North Africans have become a very difficult team to beat.

The Ghanaians meanwhile, haven’t tasted African glory since 1982 when they defeated Libya. This time around, they will be hoping for a much better showing after losing the final in 2015 to Ivory Coast on penalties. Things have changed a lot since then but the game against the Atlas Lions might prove to be too much for them.

When does Morocco v Ghana kick off?

Morocco v Ghana kicks off at 20:00 GMT at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Morocco v Ghana team news

Morocco team news

The Atlas Lions have a very strong squad boasted by the likes of Romain Saiss, Achraf Hakimi, Munir Al Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri and Yassine Bounou. The biggest misses would be Hakim Ziyech who has been out of favor since June 2021. Ajax man Noussair Mazraoui misses out due to injury.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Tissoudali; Amrabat, Fajr, Barkok; Munir, Boufal, En-Nesyri

Ghana team news

The Black Stars have a 30 man roster with Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Amartey set for starting roles.

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Atta; Djiku, Armatey, Rahman, Mensah; Partey, Wakaso; Paintsil, Suleymana, Kudus; J Ayew

