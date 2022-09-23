More Stats Show Just How Good Aaron Judge Has Been This Season In MLB

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

MLB has seen some spectacular individual seasons throughout its long history. Now Aaron Judge has cemented his place in the history books with some crazy statistics this season.

Aaron Judge has had an incredible season. He’s just one off the home run record held by Roger Maris since 1961.

In their Yankees’ last game, Judge almost equalled the record. The 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center field wall and fell, landing in the glove of Red Sox outfielder Kike Hernandez.

Now, MLB’s official Twitter page have shared some of the key stats from Judge’s season so far.

The stats show how Judge is leading the way in home runs by some way. Judge has a bigger berth than any held by the legend, Babe Ruth.

Judge also has the record for number of pitchers he has hit a home run against this season (54).

It’s been a remarkable season for Judge this season, and on the comparisons to the sporting greats, he said:

“When you talk about Ruth and Maris and Mantle and all these Yankees greats, you never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with them,

“It’s an incredible honor and something I don’t take lightly at all. We’re not done.”

Looking for some action on Baseball? Check out the best MLB betting sites.