MLB: The Miami Marlins Are Dominating The Month Of June

There hasn’t been much to be excited about regarding the Miami Marlins for the better part of two decades. The team has qualified for the postseason just once since 2003, an appearance that came during the Covid-shortened 2020 MLB season, when they finished 31-29.

Miami Marlins Dominating So Far In June

But things have been looking up for the Marlins through the first 10 weeks of the 2023 season, and they’ll look to keep things rolling as the summer officially begins.

Miami was middling around the .500 mark for much of the first month of the season, playing a bit better than what was expected. But as the calendar turned over to June, the Marlins have made up some serious ground in the standings. Since May 26th, the team has won 12 of its 15 games, including outscoring the A’s 23-6 over a three game stretch.

Their opponents haven’t exactly been formidable during that stretch. The Marlins achieved three series sweeps, but they came at the hands of some of the worst teams that the sport has to offer. They still have a run differential of -20 despite their dominance over the last two weeks.

Can Arraez Keep The Hot Bat?

But the run is certainly unexpected. The Marlins play in what was predicted to be the toughest division in baseball in 2023, with the Braves, Mets, and Phillies all considered World Series contenders when the season started. But Miami finds themselves firmly in second place in the division, and are currently just 3.5 games back of the idol Braves in the standings. The Phillies are already 4.5 games back of second.

Luis Arráez’s third hit of the night brings his average up to .399 pic.twitter.com/5ZB4KElZWn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 6, 2023

The team has done it with some hot hitting and insane comeback ability. During the off-season, the Marlins traded for last year’s AL batting champion in Luis Arraez, and the move has certainly paid off. Arraez has continued his impressive plate showings in 2023, and was hitting over .400 entering this last weekend. He has since dipped down to .397, but it will be a feat worth keeping an eye on as we get into July and August.

The race for the division crown will be an intersting one. The Braves are the current favorites to win both the NL East and the World Series, so the Marlins will likely have a tough time knocking them off. But they’ll only have to play mighty Atlanta just once during the second half of the season, thanks to two early-season series between the two sides. They will, however, meet the Mets for two of their final four matchups of the regular season.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like