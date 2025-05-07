NBA

Minnesota's Chris Finch called out Anthony Edwards after a Game 1 loss to the Warriors

Zach Wolpin
The Minnesota Timberwolves were home for Game 1 of the West semi-finals on Tuesday vs. the Golden State Warriors. Despite Steph Curry exiting the game with a hamstring injury, Minnesota was unable to pull out a win. 

It was a 99-88 victory for the Warriors in Game 1. After the loss at home, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch spoke to the media. He called out all-star SG Anthony Edwards and said, “You’re the leader.” Edwards did finish with 23 points, but had just one point at halftime on Tuesday. Finch thought Edwards “struggled” in Game 1 but is confident he can bounce back for Game 2.

How will Anthony Edwards respond after his head coach called him out?


Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. When players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry retire, Edwards has a chance to be the next face of the league. With that comes a ton of attention from the media and pressure to perform well on the court. On Tuesday night, the Timberwolves were at home to face the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

The 23-year-old had a rough shooting night to start the game. Edwards was 0-8 from the field at halftime and scored just one point. He finished the game with 23 points and went 9-23 from the field. Edwards started the game 0-10 before he made his first basket. Head coach Chris Finch called out Edwards after the game despite his poor shooting performance. He was not mad at the inefficiency. Rather, Finch wanted Edwards to carry himself better when his shots are not falling.

Finch explained how Edwards is the “leader” of their team. When Anthony Edwards is playing with an increased intensity and flair, so are his teammates. There’s no question Edwards heard this message from his head coach. The all-star SG needs to compose himself for Game 2 and stay in the moment. Minnesota needs a win Thursday night to avoid falling 2-0 to the Warriors. Expect to see Edwards step up for the Timberwolves.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

