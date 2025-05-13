Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has the fifth-most 30-point playoff games before turning 24

The Timberwolves were on the road Monday night to face the Warriors in the West semi-finals. Golden State took Game 1 and then lost two in a row.

Minnesota has a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4. Despite a late rally by the Warriors in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves won 117-110. All-star SG Anthony Edwards finished the game with 30 points on six made three-pointers. Edwards has the fifth-most 30-point playoff games before turning 24 years old.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.0 points per game in the 2025 playoffs

Anthony Edwards has made four postseason appearances in his five professional seasons with the Timberwolves. He’s played in 36 playoff games and averages 23.9 points per contest. In 13 of those 36 games, Edwards has scored at least 30 points. That includes his 30-point performance on Monday evening vs. the Warriors in Game 4. The 23-year-old was 11-21 from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc. Edwards also finished with four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The three-time all-star has the fifth-most 30-point playoff games before turning 24 years old. He joins Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant on the list, who have 17. LeBron James leads the list with 21. Anthony Edwards has scored 30+ points in three of his nine games so far in the 2025 postseason. That includes back-to-back 30+ point performances in games 3 and 4. The young SG is never afraid of the moment and continuously takes his game to another level.

In previous postseasons, Edwards had to handle a majority of the scoring load. That is not the case in 2025. Julius Randle has been a key second-scoring option for the Timberwolves. He’s averaging 23.3 points per game this postseason, along with 5.7 rebounds and a team-high 6.0 assists. Minnesota needs just one more win to advance to its second-straight Western Conference Final. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Minnesota. The Timberwolves have a chance to close out the series at home.