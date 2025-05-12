Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly explore his long-term fit with the Bucks

In 2024-25, the Milwaukee Bucks finished 48-34. Their ninth consecutive season with at least 42+ wins. The Bucks finished as the fifth seed in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Milwaukee lost its opening round series 4-1 to the Indiana Pacers. ESPN’s Shams Charania had a report on Bucks’ two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He said the 30-year-old will explore whether staying in Milwaukee is the best fit for his career long-term. It’s the first time we’ve seen Giannis give any indication that he’s willing to leave the Bucks.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play for the Bucks in 2025-26?

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has not made any firm decisions, but for the first time in his career, he is open-minded about whether his best fit is remaining in Milwaukee – or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/2aTg3Bq8o3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2025



For the third consecutive postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks were beaten in the first round. The team has yet to reach the championship level they attained in the 2021 playoffs. One of the biggest storylines this offseason is the future of Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. The nine-time all-star is reportedly considering leaving the Bucks this offseason. It’s the first time in his professional career that he’s been open about potentially leaving and playing elsewhere.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is “open-minded” about exploring if Milwaukee is his best long-term fit. Antetokounmpo has played 12 seasons for the Bucks and is one of the greatest players in the franchise’s history. However, Antetokounmpo is at a crossroads this offseason. Does he stay loyal to the Bucks or keep his best interests in mind and find a new home?

Joining @GetUpESPN on the summit of Bucks two-time MVP and 2021 champion Giannis Antetokounmpo as he explores best potential fits outside Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/CQCJMtdDEv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2025

The 2024-25 season was the second consecutive year Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30-10-5 on 60% shooting. No other player in NBA history has done that at least once. Antetokounmpo is still one of the most dominant players in the league. If the Bucks are willing to part ways with Giannis, he’ll be one of the hottest trade targets. Has Giannis Antetokounmpo played his final games for the Bucks, or will he remain loyal to the team that drafted him? He’s under contract until the 2026-27 season and has a cap hit of $54 million in 2025-25. That includes a $62.7 million player option in 2026-27.