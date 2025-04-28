Damian Lillard suffered a major achilles injury in Game four of the NBA playoffs, as the Milwaukee Bucks trail 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers.

Damian Lillard Injury Update

The star point guard was forced to withdraw from Game four of the first-round playoff meeting with the Indiana Pacers, as the Bucks lost 129-103 to the Pacers.

Early reports indicate that the 34-year-old suffered an injury to his achilles during the opening 15 minutes – which came without any external contact.

Lillard was in visible discomfort and required help to be ushered to the back, where it was confirmed that he would not return to the match.

He only played for six minutes, ending the match with two rebounds and two assists, leaving the Bucks weakened – which eventually led to a third defeat in four games.

How Long Will Damian Lillard Miss?

Reports across the NBA believe that the Bucks star tore his left achilles and will now miss the remainder of the 2025 playoffs.

To make matters worse, the nine-time NBA all-star could also miss the majority of the 2025-26 season due to the significance of an achilles tear.

It has been a difficult year for Lillard so far, as he missed the final 14 games of the regular NBA season and the playoff opener after suffering with deep vein thrombosis.

He was eventually cleared to compete for the Bucks after coming off blood-thinning medicine, so Lillard has now been handed a fresh blow.

Bucks head coach, Doc Rivers, spoke about Lillard’s difficult 2025, revealing the severity of the situation and was full of empathy for his star point guard.

Doc Rivers said: “The guy tried to come back for his team. I just felt bad for him. This is a tough one. Blood clot followed by this. It’s just tough.

“He’s just such a great dude, on a basketball level, but more importantly as a teammate and as a father and all that stuff. Nobody deserves it, but golly, you just look at him and that’s why I feel bad. It’s just tough.”