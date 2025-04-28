NBA

Milwaukee Bucks Star Damian Lillard Suffers Possible Career Ending Achilles Injury In Playoff Defeat To Indiana Pacers

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz 20240212 093643 20240211 amx sports damian lillard expresses interest owning 1 po
rsz 20240212 093643 20240211 amx sports damian lillard expresses interest owning 1 po

Damian Lillard suffered a major achilles injury in Game four of the NBA playoffs, as the Milwaukee Bucks trail 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers.

Damian Lillard Injury Update

The star point guard was forced to withdraw from Game four of the first-round playoff meeting with the Indiana Pacers, as the Bucks lost 129-103 to the Pacers.

Early reports indicate that the 34-year-old suffered an injury to his achilles during the opening 15 minutes – which came without any external contact.

Lillard was in visible discomfort and required help to be ushered to the back, where it was confirmed that he would not return to the match.

He only played for six minutes, ending the match with two rebounds and two assists, leaving the Bucks weakened – which eventually led to a third defeat in four games.

How Long Will Damian Lillard Miss?

Reports across the NBA believe that the Bucks star tore his left achilles and will now miss the remainder of the 2025 playoffs.

To make matters worse, the nine-time NBA all-star could also miss the majority of the 2025-26 season due to the significance of an achilles tear.

It has been a difficult year for Lillard so far, as he missed the final 14 games of the regular NBA season and the playoff opener after suffering with deep vein thrombosis.

He was eventually cleared to compete for the Bucks after coming off blood-thinning medicine, so Lillard has now been handed a fresh blow.

Bucks head coach, Doc Rivers, spoke about Lillard’s difficult 2025, revealing the severity of the situation and was full of empathy for his star point guard.

Doc Rivers said: “The guy tried to come back for his team. I just felt bad for him. This is a tough one. Blood clot followed by this. It’s just tough.

“He’s just such a great dude, on a basketball level, but more importantly as a teammate and as a father and all that stuff. Nobody deserves it, but golly, you just look at him and that’s why I feel bad. It’s just tough.”

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 20240212 093643 20240211 amx sports damian lillard expresses interest owning 1 po
NBA

LATEST Milwaukee Bucks Star Damian Lillard Suffers Possible Career Ending Achilles Injury In Playoff Defeat To Indiana Pacers

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 28 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 25 at 15.47.42
NBA
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Game 3: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 25 2025

The defending champion Boston Celtics head into Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round. Magic vs Celtics Game 3 Preview…

Russell Westbrook Nuggets pic
NBA
Injuries piled up for Denver in Game 3 as the Clippers took a 2-1 series lead
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2025

Thursday night was the first home playoff game for the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. The series between Denver and LA was tied 1-1 after the Clippers took Game…

Jaylen Warren Steelers pic
NBA
The Steelers are expected to restricted tender Jaylen Warren for $3.18 million in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 18 2025
Giannis Antetokounmpo Review
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Honest Self Review After Milwaukee Bucks Suffer Disappointing Defeat Against LA Clippers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 27 2025
USATSI 24997596 168397130 lowres 2
NBA
Anthony Davis and LeBron James Claim LA Lakers Need More Players To Win NBA Championship
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
USATSI 25241421 168397130 lowres 1
NBA
Jimmy Butler Suspended For Two Games By Miami Heat After NBA Star Misses Team Flight
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 23 2025
Arrow to top