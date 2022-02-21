Middlesbrough vs West Brom live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

The English Championship resumes this week, with Middlesbrough hosting West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night at Ashton Gate.

Middlesbrough vs West Brom live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Middlesbrough vs West Brom Preview

Middlesbrough’s recent strong record came to an end this weekend when they lost 2-1 against Bristol City. Boro would have been bitterly disappointed with the result since they were clearly the better team but failed to convert their chances when they came their way.

With 49 points from 31 games, the hosts are in seventh place in the league rankings. When they play later this week, they’ll be hoping to shake off their most recent loss and get back on track.

West Bromwich Albion has yet to establish themselves under new manager Steve Bruce. In their most recent game, they were defeated 2-0 by in-form Luton Town. They had numerous chances to score goals but failed to capitalize due to poor finishing.

When does Middlesbrough vs West Brom kick-off?

The Middlesbrough vs West Brom will kick off at 00:45 on 23rd February 2022.

Middlesbrough vs West Brom Team News

Middlesbrough Team News

Marc Bola is injured for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, McGree, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Watmore, Balogun

West Brom Team News

West Brom has reported injury concerns of Daryl Dike, Robert Snodgrass, and Kean Bryan.

West Brom possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke; Furlong, Molumby, Mowatt, Townsend; Robinson, Diangana; Carroll