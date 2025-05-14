Michigan commit Yaxel Lendebeorg is a threat to leave college and stay in the 2025 NBA draft

Following his 2024-25 season, big man Yaxel Lendeborg decided to enter the transfer portal. The 22-year-old played two seasons with the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

As the #1 ranked player in the transfer portal, Lendeborg committed to Michigan. However, Lendeborg is still going through the 2025 draft process. He has time to decide if he wants to return to college or take his talents to the next level. Adam Finkelstein is the Director of Scouting for 247Sports. Finkelstein reported that Yaxel Lendeborg is a “threat” to spin his commitment to Michigan and go to the NBA.

Yaxel Lendeborg had a successful showing at the NBA draft combine

Yaxel Lendeborg’s outstanding season ended in the NIT quarterfinals last night. The 6’9 big man helped his standing considerably with NBA teams, showcasing his ability to handle, pass, shoot, and rebound, with the type of two-way versatility, skill, and instincts NBA teams covet pic.twitter.com/iF3cpTt51d — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 27, 2025



Before his junior and senior seasons with UAB, Yaxel Lendeborg began his career at Arizona Western. He played two seasons for the Matadors before transferring to play for the Blazers. With UAB, Lendeborg’s talents were put on full display. In back-to-back seasons, he averaged a double-double for UAB. In 2024-25, the 22-year-old averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Yaxel Lendeborg was at the NBA draft combine this week and had a successful outing. During shooting drills, he made 69% of his aggregate field goals. That was the 10th-best mark at this year’s combine. Additionally, Lendeborg measured at six feet ten with shoes on and has a seven-foot-four wingspan. Lendeborg is projected to be a late first-round pick in June.

On the court, Lendeborg possesses all the skills of a modern-day big man. He can rebound, pass, handle the basketball, and shoot. The only knock on Lendeborg is his age. He’ll turn 23 years old before the 2025-26 season begins. Some rookies come into the NBA at 19. However, Lendeborg is still projected to be a first-round pick come June. If Yaxel Lendeborg wants to stay in college, he must decide before May 28. Otherwise, he’ll stay in the NBA draft and take his talents to the pros.