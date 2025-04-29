NBA

Miami’s Bam Adebayo predicts ‘a lot of changes’ this offseason after an embarrassing playoff run

On Monday, the Miami Heat were on the brink of elimination. They had just lost by 37 points in Game 3 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series. 

The Heat stood no chance in Game 4 vs. the Cavaliers, losing by 55 points. For the series, they were outscored by 122 points and 92 points in games three and four combined. After the embarrassing loss, Bam Adebayo spoke with the media. He said there are going to be “a lot of changes” this offseason. Adebayo referenced Pat Riley being the one who makes decisions in Miami.

What is next for the Heat after an embarrassing playoff loss to the Cavs?


Erik Spoelstra has been the head coach of the Heat for 17 seasons. Miami has made the postseason in 14 of those 17 seasons. The Heat have made the playoffs in six consecutive postseasons. However, the 2025 playoffs will be one to forget. The same could be said for the 2024-25 regular season. Miami was swept in their first-round series vs. the Cavaliers.

On Monday, Miami lost Game 4 to Cleveland by 55 points. In games three and four combined, the Heat lost by 92 points. That is the largest point differential in a two-game span in playoff history. Additionally, the 122-point margin of victory in the four games set a new playoff record. After Game 4, Bam Adebayo said there will be “a lot of changes” this summer.

The Heat traded Jimmy Butler this season, and that majorly impacted Miami. He was a crucial piece to their success in the last six seasons. Without Butler, the Heat struggled in the second half of 2024-25. That included a 10-game losing streak. If Bam Adebayo thinks changes will happen this summer, chances are Pat Riley does too. Miami’s roster could be in for a serious rebuild after the embarrassing performance they had in the 2025 postseason.

