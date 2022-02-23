Meet Chelsea loan star Conor Gallagher’s stunning WAG Aine May Kennedy

Conor Gallagher has been making waves in the Premier League at Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea but he soon might have to get used to sharing the limelight with his stunning Irish girlfriend Aine May Kennedy.

Gallagher, who joined Chelsea at the tender age of just eight, has been in sensational form for the Eagles this season, scoring six times and lay on three assists for his team-mates.

Whether it was the 22-year-old midfielder’s good looks and charm or potential for superstardom that caught the eye of Aine (or a combination of both) is unclear.

Regardless, the couple have been dating for three years with the relationship getting off the ground soon after the blonde bombshell relocated to London from Cork on the rugged Irish coastline where she was raised.

Aine moved to London with dreams of becoming a professional dancer and soon after arriving in the capital she was swept off her feet by Gallagher, who was then on loan at Charlton Athletic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aine May (@ainemaykennedy)

The 23-year-old model and dancer was signed by Pulse Model Agency and has featured in a number of fashion shoots.

She often shares snaps on her Instagram of the loved up couple out and about in London as they peruse luxury boutiques such as Dior and check out the famous landmarks the city has to offer.

Gallagher and his girlfriend appear to share ownership of a chow chow dog named Freddie. Chow Chows are one of the most expensive breeds, with puppies regularly changing hands for over £2,500.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aine May (@ainemaykennedy)

The pair recently voyaged to Paris where they saw all that the city of love has to offer, including the Louvre Museum and posh eaterie Cafe de Flore.

Unsurprisingly, Palace ace Gallagher also has Irish heritage but was born and raised in England and represented the Three Lions at all underage levels before making his senior bow in November 2021 in a 10-0 drubbing of lowly San Marino.

Just prior to his first England call-up, he praised Eagles boss Patrick Vieira, statig: “Working under Patrick is amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aine May (@ainemaykennedy)

“He was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League so to learn from him and work under him is brilliant.

“He helps me a lot, tactically, and most importantly, which is really good, is how he knows my strengths and tells me what to do in terms of that.”