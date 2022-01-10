Manchester United will be looking to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup with a win over Aston Villa on Monday night.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview

The Red Devils will be desperate to pick up a morale-boosting home win here. Ralf Rangnick’s men have been quite disappointing in recent weeks and they have picked up just two wins in their last five matches across all competitions. The Old Trafford faithful will demand a strong performance from the players here and it remains to be seen whether the home side can step up and grind out a positive result. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions and they will be hoping to bounce back this week. Steven Gerrard’s men can give most teams a run for their money on their day and the West Midlands club will be looking to pull off an upset here.

When does Manchester United vs Aston Villa kick-off?

The FA Cup clash between Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal off at 19:55 pm BST, on the 10th of January, at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Team News

Manchester United team news

Paul Pogba is injured for Manchester United right now and Eric Bailly is away on AFCON duty.

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Henderson; Dalot, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa will be without the services of Marvelous Nakamba, Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet due to the African Cup of nations.

Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Manchester United: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins, Ings

