Manchester United Transfer News: Antonio Rudiger and Amadou Haidara linked with January move

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is thought to be planning for January reinforcements already and the German has reportedly identified a couple of targets to improve his side.

Manchester United are keen on signing Antonio Rudiger

The German international defender has been one of the best players in the Premier League since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and he has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for months now.

The 28-year-old defender is nearing the end of his contract with the Blues and Chelsea have not been able to agree on an extension with him yet.

According to the Independent, Real Madrid are thought to be keen on signing the centre back and the Spanish giants are currently leading the race.

However, the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing the player as well. It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils can convince the German to move to Old Trafford in January.

Chelsea will not want to lose the player on a free transfer at the end of this season and selling him for a suitable offer in January would be a wise decision for the Blues.

The report further adds that the German is currently keen on a move abroad if he fails to agree on a new deal with Chelsea and it seems that Manchester United will have to do some convincing in order for the transfer to go through.

Amadou Haidara a priority target for Ralf Rangnick

Mirror are reporting that Haidara is at the top of Rangnick's wish list. The 63-year-old Manchester United midfielder has identified the 23-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder as a top target.

Apparently, the midfielder has a release clause in his contract which will become active in the summer but the German is unwilling to wait until then and he wants to snap up the Bundesliga player next month.

Rangnick is reportedly prepared to pay a fee of around £33 million in order to sign Haidara next month. The German is keeping tabs on the Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, as well.

The Red Devils will allow their interim manager to spend around £100 million during the January transfer window.

It is no surprise that the Manchester United manager is looking to bring in a quality central midfielder given the way the likes of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay have performed so far this season.

Paul Pogba and Fred are the only reliable central midfield options for Rangnick right now and Manchester United will have to add more depth and quality to that position if they want to challenge the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in the near future.

Haidara has been outstanding for the German club and he has a big future ahead of him. The chance to move to Old Trafford could be a tempting proposition for the young midfielder and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.