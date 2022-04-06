Manchester United Next Manager: Erik Ten Hag set to join this summer

Manchester United have finally identified a long term replacement for German manager Ralf Rangnick.

According to a report from ESPN, the Red Devils are all set to appoint Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag as their new manager in the summer.

Manchester United are close to making Ajax manager Erik ten Hag their new coach, per @MarkOgden_ ⏳ pic.twitter.com/DJlPCpwlS5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 6, 2022

The 52-year-old had an interview with the Premier League giants last month and it seems that he has leapfrogged the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julien Lopetegui on the club’s shortlist of potential new managers.

Apparently Manchester United were looking at the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann as well but both managers were unattainable having joined their respective clubs recently.

The report from ESPN adds that the Ajax manager has decided to leave the Dutch champions to take over at Old Trafford in the summer.

The search for the new manager has been spearheaded by football director John Murtough, technical director Darren Fletcher, chief executive Richard Arnold and joint chairman Joel Glazer over the last few months.

Ten Hag has done an impressive job at Ajax this season and the Dutch outfit are currently favourites to win the league this season.

Furthermore, Ajax have done reasonably well in the Champions League and the 52-year-old manager will be expected to return Manchester United to their former glories.

The arrival of the 52-year-old should bring an exciting attacking brand of football to Old Trafford and the Manchester United fans can certainly be excited about his appointment next season.

Ten Hag has done remarkably well to nurture young talents at Ajax and he could have a similar impact at Old Trafford now.

The Red Devils have a talented core of young players at their disposal and someone like Ten Hag could help them realise their potential.

Moreover, his attacking style of football could benefit the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho next season.