Manchester United news: Spanish giants want to sign Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are interested in signing Marcus Rashford who is currently on the books of Manchester United, according to reports.

The 24-year-old missed the first seven matches of the Premier League campaign due to a shoulder injury.

He returned to the squad in the 4-2 defeat to Leicester City in October and scored a goal after leaving the bench in the second half of the game.

However, his subsequent appearances have seen him score only one goal for United.

The England international is clearly struggling to produce his best football this season.

Now as per a report from El Nacional, Barcelona are keen to bring Rashford to Spain and make him the lead star of their attack.

The 24-year-old is an academy product of Manchester United who made his senior debut in February 2015.

He has made 282 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far, scoring 91 goals and creating 57 assists.

Barcelona are massively struggling at the moment, even after the appointment of Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalans are seventh in the league standings and recently got knocked out of the Champions League following their 3-0 thrashing at Bayern Munich.

They are also said to be facing financial issues, and so they could struggle to pay the asking fee for Rashford.

Although it looks very unlikely that the Manchester giants will be willing to sell one of their star players.