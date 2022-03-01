Manchester United news: Rio Ferdinand advises his former club to copy Liverpool strategy

Famous television pundit Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United face at least two more years before they are able to compete for trophies like the Premier League and Champions League.
The 43-year-old has also told his former club to take drastic measures and copy their league rivals Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp has completely changed the fortunes of the Merseyside club since he took charge in 2016.
Things were not easy for the German boss during the initial years as the Reds lost both the Carabao Cup and Europa League finals during his first season.
However, the 54-year-old has since managed to establish one of the best European sides.
Klopp guided the Reds to successive Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the coveted trophy in the later year.
He also ended the Reds’ 30-year wait for the Premier League title in 2019-20 season, securing an incredible 99 points in the process.
And most recently, the German boss won the Carabao Cup on Sunday, defeating Chelsea in the final on penalties.
Ferdinand, who enjoyed a hugely successful time at United, feels that the next manager at Old Trafford must be given at least two years to leave his stamp on the squad.
The former England international said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel:
“The problem I have is that Ralf has come in but then you’re going to have to change it again for someone else’s style of football. It’s then going to be another upheaval, new style to implement and players understanding that.
“I think personally United have got to write off the next year or two in terms of trophies, minimum – say “we’re going to rebuild what we have, get our recruitment right and there is a certain style of play under this new manager that we are going to go with and he is going to have time to get it all right, there is going to be mistakes, a few things that go wrong but we are going to stick with this guy and give him a minimum of two years to work it out” and see the progress and that development happen.”
Manchester United are currently occupying fourth spot in the league table, having secured 47 points from 27 matches so far.
Following their 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, the Red Devils endured another disappointing goalless draw against Watford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.
They will return to action this weekend when they take on bitter rivals Manchester City in the top-flight.
Ralf Rangnick’s side cannot afford to drop any more points if they aim to finish in the top four by the end of the season. However, defeating the defending champions at their home stadium will be extremely challenging for United.
