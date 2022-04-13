Manchester United News: Paul Pogba Set to be Offered Controvsersial Contract

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to be offered a new contract which could cause some upset among his fellow players at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old’s contract is due to expire, with Manchester United desperate to keep hold of the World Cup winner.

It’s understood that United are willing to make Paul Pogba their highest-paid player at the club, earning £400,000 a week.

However, with potential add ons, Pogba could be earning around £500,000 a week. The Frenchman has refused to comment on those rumours.

With that being said, the potential deal seems to have angered some of the key stars in the dressing room.

Pogba’s teammates disagree with the fact that he should be the most paid player in the Premier League.

So far this season, the French international has made 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring just once.

Speaking to the Mirror, a source close to the club believes that there will be a mutiny in the camp if Pogba were to accept the new deal.

The source said: “Some of the players think it’s out of order he could be getting twice as much as they’re when he hardly starts a game and talks about leaving all the time.”

European giants Paris St Germain and Real Madrid have kept a close eye on the current situation of Pogba.

It is also rumoured that Paul’s former club Juventus are also in the mix.

As of right now, Cristiano Ronaldo is United’s highest-paid player at £450,000 a week.

Should Pogba move away from the club in the summer, it’s been reported that the Frenchman will not demand the same wage that United are willing to offer.

If the World Cup winner was to leave in the summer, then the Reds will no doubt be looking to recruit another midfielder during the transfer window.