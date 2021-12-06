Manchester United news: Ferdinand warns Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has issued a warning to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw that they face a huge fight to get back in the team under Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils secured full points from the home encounter against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Fred popped up with the winner in the second-half in what was Rangnick’s first match in charge of the Premier League outfit.

Wan-Bissaka remained an unused substitute in Sunday’s game, with the 24-year-old also missing United’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal last week due to an injury.

Meanwhile, left-back Shaw has been out of the team since November 20 due to a concussion issue.

Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles were featured in the absence of these two players and they have impressed with their displays.

Famous television pundit Ferdinand thinks the two English players now face a big fight to return to the team.

He told FIVE YouTube channel: “I’ve got to be honest, Wan-Bissaka has got a hell of a job getting back in this team. The same for Luke Shaw.

“They’ve both got one hell of a job. One thing this manager likes is full-backs who can actually play and get on the ball.

“As well as doing the other stuff like pressing, he wants output with the ball. That’s the weakest part of Wan-Bissaka’s game, there’s going to be a big fight for him to get back into this team.”

Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 63-year-old is considered as the godfather of gegenpressing and has influenced the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

He began his United reign by winning the match against Crystal Palace by 1-0.

With this victory, the Red Devils have climbed to sixth in the Premier League standings.

They are expected to claim more victories under the former RB Leipzig manager.